“Our goal is to create a beloved community and. this will require a qualitative change in our souls. as well as a quantitative change in our lives.” ― Martin Luther King Jr.



On behalf of the 140 million poor and low-income people in the country, the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival—with 45 state coordinating committees, thousands of religious leaders and hundreds of supporting organizations—calls upon the nation to join us in a season of prayer and action. Building the beloved community must

be done with Love tied to Justice, Light grounded in Truth, Leadership rooted in a

Moral Agenda for the Nation.



As Joe Biden and Kamala Harris assume the offices of president and vice president of the country, and as members of the U.S. Congress take their place as legislative leaders, we ask all persons of faith and moral conscience to pray for our new national leaders and call on them to embrace the 14 Policy Priorities to Heal the Nation: A Moral and Economic Agenda for the First 100 Days. The only way forward for our nation is if love is tied to justice, light is grounded in truth and we have leadership rooted in a moral agenda for the nation.



Toward that end, the PPC will be hosting two events this Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

holiday weekend on the following days:



Sunday, Jan 17th @ 5 PM PT

MLK Beloved Community Action & Prayer Gathering in Midst of COVID & Chaos



Monday, Jan 18th @ 10 AM PT on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Call to Action: MLK Moral Monday Interfaith Service of Light, Love and Leadership



Website livestream:



FB livestream:

14 Policy Priorities to Heal the Nation: A Moral and Economic Agenda for the First 100 Days



JOIN IN SIGNING HERE:



As people of moral conscience we must come together and support a policy agenda that centers the needs of poor and low-income people. We know that in order to heal this nation we must lift up moral policy solutions that will benefit everybody. This is a reconstruction and restoration agenda that, when implemented, can repair and transform the lives of people of every race, ethnicity, age, sexual and gender orientation, who have been suffering unjustly, for far too long.



Inequality has cost us all too much and has hurt too many in this country. These costs are threats to genuine democracy in this country. The health, healing and well-being of the nation depends on concretely and expeditiously addressing policy-based systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation and the denial of health care, militarism and the false narratives of religious and white nationalism.



On behalf of the 140 million poor and low-income people in the country, the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival insists that the following policies from the Poor People’s Jubilee Platform take precedence during the first 50-100 days of the new administration and 117th Congress.



The 14 policy priorities include:



1. Enact comprehensive and just COVID-19 relief that provides free testing, treatment, vaccines and direct payments to the poor



2. Guarantee quality health care for all, regardless of any pre-existing conditions



3. Raise the minimum wage to $15/ hour immediately



4. Update the poverty measure



5. Guarantee quality housing for all



6. Enact a federal jobs program to build up investments, infrastructure, public institutions, climate resilience, energy efficiency and socially beneficial industries and jobs in poor and low-income communities



7. Protect and expand voting rights and civil rights



8. Guarantee safe, quality and equitable public education, with supports for protection against re-segregation



9. Comprehensive and just immigration reform



10. Ensure all of the rights of indigenous peoples



11. Enact fair taxes and targeted tax credits



12. Use the power of executive orders



13. Redirect the bloated Pentagon Budget towards these priorities as matters of national security



14. Work with the PPC to establish a permanent Presidential Council to advocate for this bold agenda

To learn more about the 14 policy priorities click here.



Now is the time to center the needs of those impacted by poverty and demand a policy agenda that benefits everybody. The priorities above are Constitutionally consistent, morally defensible and economically sane. They come out of the lives, struggles, agency and insights of the 140 million and their moral, economic and legal allies. They embody a politics of love, justice and truth that can defeat the politics of death, heal the nation and bring us down the path towards genuine democracy.

