We will begin with a keynote talk from Keisha Browder, CEO of United Way of Santa Cruz County, followed by a few words from a trainee in our program, Elise Strobel. We will then move onto our activity of the day: a short tutorial from HGP's Farm Manager, Ella, on how to grow your own small leafy greens!



A limited supply of Grow Your Own Cilantro kits will be available for pick up at the HGP Farm. Please sign up for more details.



*We encourage all participants of this event to dedicate four hours of volunteer service to honor & remember Martin Luther King Jr.



For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1216292431...

