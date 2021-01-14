top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 1/18/2021
Martin Luther King Jr. Virtual Day of Service at Homeless Garden Project
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday January 18
Time 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorHomeless Garden Project
Location Details
This online event is free and open to the public. Be sure to register here in advance to receive the link: http://bit.ly/HGPMLKday2021
Join HGP for an Online Workshop honoring Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy. An online gathering featuring keynote speakers from our community, a vegetable growing activity, and service opportunities.

We will begin with a keynote talk from Keisha Browder, CEO of United Way of Santa Cruz County, followed by a few words from a trainee in our program, Elise Strobel. We will then move onto our activity of the day: a short tutorial from HGP's Farm Manager, Ella, on how to grow your own small leafy greens!

A limited supply of Grow Your Own Cilantro kits will be available for pick up at the HGP Farm. Please sign up for more details.

*We encourage all participants of this event to dedicate four hours of volunteer service to honor & remember Martin Luther King Jr.

This online event is free and open to the public. Be sure to register here in advance to receive the link: http://bit.ly/HGPMLKday2021
sm_martin_luther_king_jr_virtual_day_of_service_at_santa_cruz_homeless_garden_project.jpg
original image (1920x1080)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1216292431...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 14th, 2021 1:12 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 117.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code