Join HGP for an Online Workshop honoring Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy. An online gathering featuring keynote speakers from our community, a vegetable growing activity, and service opportunities.
We will begin with a keynote talk from Keisha Browder, CEO of United Way of Santa Cruz County, followed by a few words from a trainee in our program, Elise Strobel. We will then move onto our activity of the day: a short tutorial from HGP's Farm Manager, Ella, on how to grow your own small leafy greens!
A limited supply of Grow Your Own Cilantro kits will be available for pick up at the HGP Farm. Please sign up for more details.
*We encourage all participants of this event to dedicate four hours of volunteer service to honor & remember Martin Luther King Jr.
This online event is free and open to the public. Be sure to register here in advance to receive the link: http://bit.ly/HGPMLKday2021
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services
|Martin Luther King Jr. Virtual Day of Service at Homeless Garden Project
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday January 18
|Time
|10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Homeless Garden Project
|Location Details
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1216292431...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 14th, 2021 1:12 PM
