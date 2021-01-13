Pin@y Power: Building Multi-Racial Working-Class Movements
Forced to flee poverty in their motherland under U.S. exploitation, Filipin@s have relocated throughout the world and brought their legacy of uniting against oppression with them. Whether resisting dictatorships at home, or racial divisions in organizing with others in Hawaii and the U.S. mainland, they have a long history of building working-class solidarity. Filipin@s have forged multi-ethnic alliances during the Third World student strikes in the 1960s, organized farmworkers, and stood in solidarity with the Black Panthers. They are an essential part of the leadership fabric of movements in the United States and globally.
Join us as Professor of Sociology Sharon Quinsaat details how the current struggles for justice can benefit from the Filipin@ community's experiences with cross-racial organizing.
Register at: http://bit.ly/PinoyPowerFSP
|Date
|Sunday January 17
|Time
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Freedom Socialist Party Bay Area
|bayareafsp [at] socialism.com
|Location Details
|Zoom (Registration link in description)
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1006757226...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 13th, 2021 8:55 PM
