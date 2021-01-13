Educators and those interested in giving flesh to Black History Month are cordially invited to join a primary source-based discussion group for any or all of the next seven Saturday mornings. These roundtable discussions will focus on points raised by recognized African-American intellectuals as they themselves present those points through the medium of YouTube. To be quite clear, these YouTube presentations are of a historic nature, but they will include both long-past as well as quite recent occurrences.
If you choose to attend, you are encouraged to view the YouTube presentation in advance of the related Saturday morning gathering. There will be no screening of these YouTubes at the Saturday morning programs; rather, the Saturday mornings will be devoted to discussion of the previously viewed videos.
The first African-American intellectual we will encounter is James Baldwin, novelist, essayist, and civil rights speaker. The event by which we will meet him was the 1965 debate he participated in with essayist and editor William F. Buckley at the Oxford University Union (UK). The topic of the evening was "Is the American Dream at the expense of the American Negro."
Here is the link to the YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Tek9h3a5wQ
Should you wish to participate, email me to that effect, and I will supply you with a ZOOM link effective for all seven upcoming roundtable discussion sessions. The Saturday morning discussion sessions will run 9-10 am.
San Francisco | Education & Student Activism
|Saturday January 16
|9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
|Teach-In
|David Giesen
|info [at] TheCommonsSF.org
|415-948-4265
|Email info(at)TheCommonsSF.org for a secure conference link.
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 13th, 2021 7:53 PM
