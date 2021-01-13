

Watch live on YouTube



Andy Worthington, the British journalist and co-founder of Close Guantanamo, will be giving a virtual talk from London this coming Sunday on the history and continuing horror of the Guantanamo detention camp.​



He will be joined by Shelby Sullivan-Bennis, lawyer for several Guantanamo prisoners and victims of U.S. drone strikes outside of war zones.



In January 2002, President George W. Bush set up the military prison within the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba. The vast majority of those held there from its beginnings were picked up without any incriminating evidence. Guantanamo prison is a shameful icon of torture, including water boarding, and of indefinite detention without charge or trial. It violates basic human rights -- and has been a vital tool of U.S. imperialism’s “wars without end” in the Middle East, Central Asia, and parts of Africa.



Andy sent RB these thoughts: "After four long and horrible years in which Donald Trump essentially sealed Guantanamo shut, the arrival in the White House of Joe Biden offers a glimmer of hope that prisoner releases will resume, and that there will be movement towards the eventual closure of the prison. However, as with Obama, it may well be a struggle to get the administration to prioritize the expenditure of political capital doing what is right and necessary."



Guantanamo has now been open for 19 years! Anyone of conscience must demand it be closed.



Andy Worthington is a writer and musician who, since 2006, has tirelessly exposed the barbarous conditions of Guantanamo and brought to public attention the stories of those who have been detained there and who died there -- and the terrible conditions encountered by those released and scattered to different parts of the world.



Follow Andy at CloseGuantanamo.org

