top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
View events for the week of 1/17/2021
Andy Worthington on America's Torture Colony: 19 Years of Guantanamo Online Event
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday January 17
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorRevolution Books
Emailrevolutionbooksberkeley [at] gmail.com
Phone510-848-1196
Location Details
Revolution Books, 2444 Durant Ave. Berkeley CA 94704
Andy Worthington speaking from London on America's Torture Colony: 19 Years of Guantanamo...It Must Be Closed NOW!
Watch live on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/RevolutionBooks1 and FaceBook https://www.facebook.com/revbooksnyc/live/

Andy Worthington, the British journalist and co-founder of Close Guantanamo, will be giving a virtual talk from London this coming Sunday on the history and continuing horror of the Guantanamo detention camp.​

He will be joined by Shelby Sullivan-Bennis, lawyer for several Guantanamo prisoners and victims of U.S. drone strikes outside of war zones.

In January 2002, President George W. Bush set up the military prison within the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba. The vast majority of those held there from its beginnings were picked up without any incriminating evidence. Guantanamo prison is a shameful icon of torture, including water boarding, and of indefinite detention without charge or trial. It violates basic human rights -- and has been a vital tool of U.S. imperialism’s “wars without end” in the Middle East, Central Asia, and parts of Africa.

Andy sent RB these thoughts: "After four long and horrible years in which Donald Trump essentially sealed Guantanamo shut, the arrival in the White House of Joe Biden offers a glimmer of hope that prisoner releases will resume, and that there will be movement towards the eventual closure of the prison. However, as with Obama, it may well be a struggle to get the administration to prioritize the expenditure of political capital doing what is right and necessary."

Guantanamo has now been open for 19 years! Anyone of conscience must demand it be closed.

Andy Worthington is a writer and musician who, since 2006, has tirelessly exposed the barbarous conditions of Guantanamo and brought to public attention the stories of those who have been detained there and who died there -- and the terrible conditions encountered by those released and scattered to different parts of the world.

Follow Andy at CloseGuantanamo.org https://www.closeguantanamo.org/
Read revcom.us AMERICAN CRIME: ﻿The Guantanamo Torture Chamber https://revcom.us/a/518/american-crime-case-number-54-the-us-detention-center-at-guantanamo-en.html
For more event information: https://www.revolutionbooks.org

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 13th, 2021 12:43 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 102.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code