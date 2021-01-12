Join the climate change conversation! We are asking members and allies across the
climate community, to come together to learn from each other, talk about what's next,
and ways you can make a difference!
When: Wednesday, January 13, 1 PM PT (4 PM ET)
RSVP for Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8K8Wti1xQs2dli32HLyFvQ
Livestream:
https://www.facebook.com/EnvironmentAmerica/
https://www.facebook.com/HouseClimateCrisis/
Next Wednesday, January 13 at 4pm (ET), Environment America is participating in a
virtual meeting with Rep. Kathy Castor, Chair of the U.S. House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis.
During this event we will be joined by climate change makers from across the country to discuss upcoming opportunities to tackle the climate crisis with a new Congress and
a new administration in 2021.
As the nation continues to adjust and navigate through these uncertain times, the virtual meeting with Rep. Castor will give you the opportunity to learn more about upcoming initiatives and discuss solutions.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Environment America
National Wildlife Federation
Sierra Club
Environmental Defense Fund
People For the American Way
The Wilderness Society
Chesapeake Climate Action Network
Environment Maine
Interfaith Power & Light
Environmental Law & Policy Center
National Hispanic Medical Association
GreenLatinos
Environment Colorado
PennEnvironment
Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments
Environment North Carolina
Environment Florida
The CLEO Institute
Hispanic Access Foundation
Florida PIRG Students
Physicians for Social Responsibility
Moms Clean Air Force
Climate Reality
Green The Church
Defend Our Future
Black Millennials 4 Flint
Mormon Environmental Stewardship Alliance
Poder Latinx
Elected Officials to Protect America
