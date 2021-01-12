Other



climate community, to come together to learn from each other, talk about what's next,

and ways you can make a difference!



When: Wednesday, January 13, 1 PM PT (4 PM ET)



RSVP for Zoom:



Livestream:



https://www.facebook.com/EnvironmentAmerica/



https://www.facebook.com/HouseClimateCrisis/





Next Wednesday, January 13 at 4pm (ET), Environment America is participating in a

virtual meeting with Rep. Kathy Castor, Chair of the U.S. House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis.



During this event we will be joined by climate change makers from across the country to discuss upcoming opportunities to tackle the climate crisis with a new Congress and

a new administration in 2021.



As the nation continues to adjust and navigate through these uncertain times, the virtual meeting with Rep. Castor will give you the opportunity to learn more about upcoming initiatives and discuss solutions.



ORGANIZATIONS:



Environment America

National Wildlife Federation

Sierra Club

Environmental Defense Fund

People For the American Way

The Wilderness Society

Chesapeake Climate Action Network

Environment Maine

Interfaith Power & Light

Environmental Law & Policy Center

National Hispanic Medical Association

GreenLatinos

Environment Colorado

PennEnvironment

Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments

Environment North Carolina

Environment Florida

The CLEO Institute

Hispanic Access Foundation

Florida PIRG Students

Physicians for Social Responsibility

Moms Clean Air Force

Climate Reality

Green The Church

Defend Our Future

Black Millennials 4 Flint

Mormon Environmental Stewardship Alliance

Poder Latinx

Elected Officials to Protect America

