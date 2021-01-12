top
Biden Day One: What's Next For Muslim Communities?
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday January 21
Time 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorACLU & No Muslim Ban Ever coalition
Location Details
Online event
Join the No Muslim Ban Ever coalition and ACLU for a virtual gathering following President-elect Biden's inauguration to discuss the future of Muslim-American communities.

The ban isn't theory, but a harmful policy that tears families apart. We must #RepealTheBan and ensure that loved ones are reunited.

We’re less than 10 days away from the inauguration. As the Trump administration continues to target immigrants through discriminatory policies, we must hold President-elect Biden to keeping his promise to #RepealTheBan on day 1.

Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)

RSVP here: https://www.facebook.com/events/836347540479580/
