Join the No Muslim Ban Ever coalition and ACLU for a virtual gathering following President-elect Biden's inauguration to discuss the future of Muslim-American communities.
The ban isn't theory, but a harmful policy that tears families apart. We must #RepealTheBan and ensure that loved ones are reunited.
We’re less than 10 days away from the inauguration. As the Trump administration continues to target immigrants through discriminatory policies, we must hold President-elect Biden to keeping his promise to #RepealTheBan on day 1.
Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)
RSVP here: https://www.facebook.com/events/836347540479580/
Related Categories: U.S. | Immigrant Rights
|Biden Day One: What's Next For Muslim Communities?
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday January 21
|Time
|5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|ACLU & No Muslim Ban Ever coalition
|Location Details
|Online event
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/8363475404...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 12th, 2021 10:00 PM
