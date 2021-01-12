Join us in commemorating the 92nd birthday anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by remembering his real legacy and considering how he would respond to this current critical inflexion point in our history with the question he once posed, "Where do we go from here: chaos to community?"
Speakers include:
* Rev. Jethroe Moore, president, NAACP San José/Silicon Valley
* Prof. Scott Myers-Lipton, Department of Sociology, SJSU
* Mary Celestin, founder, San José Strong
* Maricela Gutiérrez, executive director, SIREN
* Raven Malone, BLM activist and past candidate for Palo Alto City Council
* Lucila Chávez, co-founder, San José Roll Call
* Tomara Hall, founder of TEYA and past candidate for SJUSD Board
* A. Selvaraj, executive committee member, Ambedkar King Study Circle
* Dr. Sharat G. Lin, San José Peace and Justice Center & Human Agenda
Plus: Indian Parai drum music
Registration is required to receive a link and password. Deadline to sign-up will be 1 hour before the program begins.
Register here: http://bit.ly/MLK2021sjpl
To request an accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act for library-sponsored events, please call 408-808-2000 at least three business days prior to the event.
Co-sponsored by the Dr. Martin Luther King Legacy Committee, San José Public Library, NAACP of San José / Silicon Valley, Ambedkar King Study Circle, San José Strong, San José Roll Call, SIREN, Human Agenda, San José Peace and Justice Center, and American Tamil Media
South Bay | Racial Justice
|Commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Birthday
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday January 15
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy Committee
|Location Details
|
Online Zoom conference
Register here for Zoom link: http://bit.ly/MLK2021sjpl
|
For more event information: http://bit.ly/MLK2021sjpl
