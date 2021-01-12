



Speakers include:



* Rev. Jethroe Moore, president, NAACP San José/Silicon Valley

* Prof. Scott Myers-Lipton, Department of Sociology, SJSU

* Mary Celestin, founder, San José Strong

* Maricela Gutiérrez, executive director, SIREN

* Raven Malone, BLM activist and past candidate for Palo Alto City Council

* Lucila Chávez, co-founder, San José Roll Call

* Tomara Hall, founder of TEYA and past candidate for SJUSD Board

* A. Selvaraj, executive committee member, Ambedkar King Study Circle

* Dr. Sharat G. Lin, San José Peace and Justice Center & Human Agenda



Plus: Indian Parai drum music



Registration is required to receive a link and password. Deadline to sign-up will be 1 hour before the program begins.

Register here:



To request an accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act for library-sponsored events, please call 408-808-2000 at least three business days prior to the event.



