Unpacking the Insurrection w/ People for the American Way
Date Thursday January 14
Time 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorPeople for the American Way
Location Details
Online event
The siege of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th by a terrorist mob of pro-Trump extremists marked a low point for our nation and our democracy. The racism, lies, and conspiracy theories that fueled the insurrection were cultivated and promoted by a wide range of far-right leaders, including President Trump and many of his enablers in Congress.

The only way to stem the tide of white supremacist violence and extremist attacks on our democracy is with accountability for all of those who participated in the sedition, those who incited it with their words and actions, and those who have acted as apologists for the mob and tried to minimize the severity of what took place – and is still taking place across the far-right movement.

Join People For the American Way president Ben Jealous and a panel of People For experts for an important one-hour briefing for our supporters on what led up to the events of January 6th and our robust campaign to hold all of those who took part in and incited this sedition ACCOUNTABLE!

Thursday, January 14 at 3:30 PM PT (6:30 PM ET)

RSVP: https://act.pfaw.org/sign/unpacking-the-insurrection

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/peoplefor/

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 12th, 2021 6:14 PM
by People for the American Way
Tuesday Jan 12th, 2021 6:14 PM
