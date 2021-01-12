



The only way to stem the tide of white supremacist violence and extremist attacks on our democracy is with accountability for all of those who participated in the sedition, those who incited it with their words and actions, and those who have acted as apologists for the mob and tried to minimize the severity of what took place – and is still taking place across the far-right movement.



Join People For the American Way president Ben Jealous and a panel of People For experts for an important one-hour briefing for our supporters on what led up to the events of January 6th and our robust campaign to hold all of those who took part in and incited this sedition ACCOUNTABLE!



Thursday, January 14 at 3:30 PM PT (6:30 PM ET)



RSVP:



Facebook:



