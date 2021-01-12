



Lecture and Conversation Series: Where Do We Go From Here? Facing 2021 and Beyond.

This will be a virtual conversation with Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II and Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis of the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, and the

Rev. Dr. Otis Moss, III, '92 of Morehouse College.



Join us for this webinar where our panelists will discuss systemic racism, poverty, militarism, and other forms of injustice in our times.



Date & Time: Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 3 PM - 4 Pm PT (6 PM – 7:30 PM ET)



RSVP Zoom:



Facebook:

King 2021 Lecture and Conversation SeriesLecture and Conversation Series: Where Do We Go From Here? Facing 2021 and Beyond.This will be a virtual conversation with Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II and Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis of the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, and theRev. Dr. Otis Moss, III, '92 of Morehouse College.Join us for this webinar where our panelists will discuss systemic racism, poverty, militarism, and other forms of injustice in our times.Date & Time: Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 3 PM - 4 Pm PT (6 PM – 7:30 PM ET)RSVP Zoom: https://morehouse.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QEcSzF5LR0WwgiZjvpmp4g Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Morehouse1867/ For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3981624246...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 12th, 2021 4:12 PM