King 2021 Lecture and Conversation Series
Lecture and Conversation Series: Where Do We Go From Here? Facing 2021 and Beyond.
This will be a virtual conversation with Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II and Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis of the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, and the
Rev. Dr. Otis Moss, III, '92 of Morehouse College.
Join us for this webinar where our panelists will discuss systemic racism, poverty, militarism, and other forms of injustice in our times.
Date & Time: Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 3 PM - 4 Pm PT (6 PM – 7:30 PM ET)
RSVP Zoom: https://morehouse.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QEcSzF5LR0WwgiZjvpmp4g
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Morehouse1867/
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 1/28/2021
|King 2021 Lecture & Conversation on Racism, Poverty, Militarism & More w/ Justice Leaders
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday January 28
|Time
|3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Poor People's Campaign & Morehouse College
|Location Details
|Online event
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3981624246...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 12th, 2021 4:12 PM
