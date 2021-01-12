top
Related Categories: U.S. | Racial Justice
King 2021 Lecture & Conversation on Racism, Poverty, Militarism & More w/ Justice Leaders
Date Thursday January 28
Time 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorPoor People's Campaign & Morehouse College
Location Details
Online event
King 2021 Lecture and Conversation Series

Lecture and Conversation Series: Where Do We Go From Here? Facing 2021 and Beyond.
This will be a virtual conversation with Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II and Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis of the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, and the
Rev. Dr. Otis Moss, III, '92 of Morehouse College.

Join us for this webinar where our panelists will discuss systemic racism, poverty, militarism, and other forms of injustice in our times.

Date & Time: Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 3 PM - 4 Pm PT (6 PM – 7:30 PM ET)

RSVP Zoom: https://morehouse.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QEcSzF5LR0WwgiZjvpmp4g

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Morehouse1867/
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3981624246...

