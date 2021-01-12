top
protest cheer
Indigemedia: Navigating Native American Representation in Film and Media
Date Friday January 22
Time 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorAmerican Indian Resource Center at UCSC
Location Details
Online, register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd7y2STbsh4KQuoLiZr34ayudlDWwHtH3S5lXYjpMRXpI-ddA/viewform
Please join us on Friday, January 22nd for Indigemedia: Navigating Native American Representation in Film & Media. This event will feature a panel of Native Americans in the film/TV industry discussing the importance of representation, facing stereotypes, overcoming barriers, and ways they think we can begin to change the narrative of the historically inaccurate representation of Native Americans in the industry.

Our panelists include actress Sivan Alyra Rose (star of Netflix's Chambers), writer/producer Jason Gavin (Chambers, Roswell New Mexico, and Friday Night Lights) and writer/director Tazbah Rose Chavez (Your Name Isn't English, Resident Alien, Rutherford Falls, and Reservation Dogs).

This event is hosted by the American Indian Resource Center, SUA Office of Diversity & Inclusion, Student Alliance of North American Indians (SANAI) and UCSC Career Success. Sign up for the event through the provided link. Once registered, you will receive a follow up email with a link to participate. For more information or to request accommodations please email airc [at] ucsc.edu. We hope to see you there!
sm_indigemedia_navigating_native_american_representation_in_film_and_media.jpg
original image (1920x1080)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6875982252...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 12th, 2021 2:36 PM
