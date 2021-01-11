We’ll meet via Zoom.Email strike.debt.bay.area@gmail.com for the invite.

For our February meeting we’ll be reading Part I of Re-enchanting the World: Feminism and the Politics of the Commons

by Silvia Federici.

Strike Debt Bay Area hosts a non-technical book group discussion monthly on new and radical economic thinking. Previous readings have included Doughnut Economics, Limits, Banking on the People, Capital and Its Discontents, How to Be an Anti-Capitalist in the 21st Century, The Deficit Myth, Revenge Capitalism and the Edge of Chaos blog symposium.

Join us – all are welcome!