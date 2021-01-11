top
Honoring MLK Jr. & Movement to End Poverty Then and Now w/ NUH, NVMA & PPC
Date Friday January 15
Time 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorNational Union of the Homeless, PPC, NVMA
Location Details
Online event via livestream
Come join the National Union of the Homeless, the Non-Violent Medicaid Army,
and the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival on the birthday
of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in honor of his legacy.

When: Friday, January 15, 2021 @ 4 PM - 6 PM PT (7 PM - 9 PM ET)

Please register at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfh89fkUeX49Lk4Zeinx_81-vxYPQqvfLlsbeKarzEFNViOIQ/viewform

Direct FB livestream here: https://www.facebook.com/NationalUnionoftheHomeless/

YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCg1sQ5ALv-Z3bLMsajHCkA


The National Union of the Homeless and the Nonviolent Medicaid Army, as part of the
2020 NUH Winter Offensive, will host a gathering lifting up the revolutionary work of
Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King as he build the 1968 Poor People's Campaign.

This event will highlight the original PPC and the organizing efforts today to build a movement to end poverty led by the poor and dispossessed that builds on the historical work of MLK during the last three years of his life (1965-1968) that ultimately led to his assassination.

We will be featuring speakers from the NUH, NVMA, and the Poor People's campaign:
A National Call for Moral Revival reading and reflecting on some of MLK's more famous
quotes during his move from Civil Rights to Human Rights and his goal to build the Poor Peoples Campaign; a new and unsettling force!

We will also highlight the 5 year Anniversary of both Salinas CA HU and Rochester NY HU,
our first unions in the organizing efforts to re-establish the NUH!

This event will be streamed on the NUH Facebook Page and YouTube Channel. We look forward to being with you at this powerful event in honor of MLK and the PPC
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 11th, 2021 8:50 AM
by National Union of the Homeless, PPC, NVMA
Monday Jan 11th, 2021 8:50 AM
