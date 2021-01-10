Join the Anti Police-Terror Project on Monday, January 18 for the 7th Annual Reclaim MLK’s Radical Legacy Day of Action. With Covid-19 in mind, we will caravan from the Port to East Oakland demanding and dreaming of an Oakland that lives up to King's dream.
Oaklanders dream of a total transformation in public safety. We dream of REfunding our communities with 50% of OPD’s dollars to create true public safety. We dream of housing our unhoused and an equitable response to COVID-19. We dream of communities that can heal, not be traumatized by gun violence. We are making our dream the collective lived reality of our City. #RefundRestoreReimagine #DefundOPD
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 1/18/2021
|Mass Caravan to Reclaim MLK’s Radical Legacy
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday January 18
|Time
|12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Anti Police-Terror Project
|info [at] antipoliceterrorproject.org
|Location Details
|We will meet at the Oakland Port, near Middle Harbor Shoreline Park, and drive in a car caravan to East Oakland. Online stream w/ ASL interpretation will be available.
|
For more event information: https://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org/re...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jan 10th, 2021 10:36 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network