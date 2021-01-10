top
Related Categories: East Bay | Racial Justice
Mass Caravan to Reclaim MLK’s Radical Legacy
Date Monday January 18
Time 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorAnti Police-Terror Project
Emailinfo [at] antipoliceterrorproject.org
Location Details
We will meet at the Oakland Port, near Middle Harbor Shoreline Park, and drive in a car caravan to East Oakland. Online stream w/ ASL interpretation will be available.

Join the Anti Police-Terror Project on Monday, January 18 for the 7th Annual Reclaim MLK’s Radical Legacy Day of Action. With Covid-19 in mind, we will caravan from the Port to East Oakland demanding and dreaming of an Oakland that lives up to King's dream.

Oaklanders dream of a total transformation in public safety. We dream of REfunding our communities with 50% of OPD’s dollars to create true public safety. We dream of housing our unhoused and an equitable response to COVID-19. We dream of communities that can heal, not be traumatized by gun violence. We are making our dream the collective lived reality of our City. #RefundRestoreReimagine #DefundOPD

Image description: poster-style photo composition of a mass demonstration, most people on foot, shown in color, one vehicle in the center of the image, appears in black-and-white, has a banner on it that reads “Black Lives Matter” and shows MLK standing and waving from the convertible. Various signs and banners are visible. Up at the front, several children hold a banner that reads “Reimagining the Dream.” Other signs have slogans such as “Dismantle Police - Invest in Community,” “All Violence is State Violence,” “Reimagine Safety,” “Defund Police,” “Bring Peace to the East,” and “Refund the People.” Text on the graphic reads: “7th Annual Reclaim MLK’s Radical Legacy Day of Action / Car Caravan from the Port to East Oakland / January 18, 2021 | 12 PM / bit.ly/reclaim-mlk-2021 / #RefundRestoreReimagine #Defund OPD”
For more event information: https://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org/re...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jan 10th, 2021 10:36 PM
