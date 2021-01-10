Join the Anti Police-Terror Project on Monday, January 18 for the 7th Annual Reclaim MLK’s Radical Legacy Day of Action. With Covid-19 in mind, we will caravan from the Port to East Oakland demanding and dreaming of an Oakland that lives up to King's dream.



Oaklanders dream of a total transformation in public safety. We dream of REfunding our communities with 50% of OPD’s dollars to create true public safety. We dream of housing our unhoused and an equitable response to COVID-19. We dream of communities that can heal, not be traumatized by gun violence. We are making our dream the collective lived reality of our City. #RefundRestoreReimagine #DefundOPD



For more event information: https://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org/re...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jan 10th, 2021 10:36 PM