JOIN US for an action-packed week of online (covid-safe) actions to cancel rent debt and ban evictions in Oakland and the Bay Area, CA. Together, united from afar, we will phone zap! email zap! and post zap! landlords and their allies to demand they stop profiting off the backs of tenants during the pandemic.



Participants who complete the most actions will win a piece of tenant-made art! You can win from tons of amazing prizes including t-shirts, zines, and patches!



This action will culminate in a LIVESTREAM CELEBRATION featuring music, videos, and sketches put on by our amazing tenant community! You won’t want to miss it!



Mark your calendars:

Week of January 18th: online Zapathon to Cancel Rent Debt and Ban Evictions

Sat. January 23 @2 pm PT/ 5pm ET: Livestream Finale Event

Action hosted by: SMC Tenants Council, JDW Tenants Union, Madison Park Tenants Council, and others! For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3724995294...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jan 10th, 2021 10:25 PM