We Support Bookshop Santa Cruz Workers
Please come! And if you can’t make it, we will be livestreaming the event
♥️ MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE -REQUIRED-.
|Bookshop Union Solidarity Rally
|Tuesday January 12
|4:30 PM - 4:30 PM
|Other
|Support Bookshop Santa Cruz Union
|Locust Street & Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz
For more event information: https://www.instagram.com/bscworkers/
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jan 10th, 2021 12:25 PM
