BCAF2021: Black & Brown Comix Arts Virtual Festival San Francisco (1/18)
Date Monday January 18
Time 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorNORCALMLK & SF Public Library
Location Details
Virtual festival online (FREE)
Join in the fun of BCAF2021|Virtual. We are taking COVID seriously and have created a virtual BCAF that brings artists and creators closer to attendees through virtual indie spotlights, panels, and workshops during the weekend of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

The Black & Brown Comix Arts Festival (BCAF) celebrates the creativity people of color in the comic arts and popular visual culture and is dedicated to the notion that all audiences deserve to be subject in the culture in which we participate.

A partnership with the San Francisco Public Library, USA Today readers and editors
chose BCAF as one of America’s ten best art festivals. BCAF is a festival of the
Northern California Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Foundation and is part
of the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebrations in San Francisco.

Dates: Saturday, January 16th; Sunday, January 17th; and Monday, January 18th

Cost: Since its founding, BCAF has been a free event and open to the public.

Schedule of online events here: https://bcafcon.org/events/

Sign-up for updates & info here: https://bcafcon.org/#subscribe

Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/bcafcon/
For more event information: https://bcafcon.org/

by NORCALMLK & SF Public Library
Sunday Jan 10th, 2021 9:16 AM
https://bcafcon.org/
