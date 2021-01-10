



The Black & Brown Comix Arts Festival (BCAF) celebrates the creativity people of color in the comic arts and popular visual culture and is dedicated to the notion that all audiences deserve to be subject in the culture in which we participate.



A partnership with the San Francisco Public Library, USA Today readers and editors

chose BCAF as one of America’s ten best art festivals. BCAF is a festival of the

Northern California Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Foundation and is part

of the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebrations in San Francisco.



Dates: Saturday, January 16th; Sunday, January 17th; and Monday, January 18th



Cost: Since its founding, BCAF has been a free event and open to the public.



Schedule of online events here:



Sign-up for updates & info here:



Facebook page here: Join in the fun of BCAF2021|Virtual. We are taking COVID seriously and have created a virtual BCAF that brings artists and creators closer to attendees through virtual indie spotlights, panels, and workshops during the weekend of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.The Black & Brown Comix Arts Festival (BCAF) celebrates the creativity people of color in the comic arts and popular visual culture and is dedicated to the notion that all audiences deserve to be subject in the culture in which we participate.A partnership with the San Francisco Public Library, USA Today readers and editorschose BCAF as one of America’s ten best art festivals. BCAF is a festival of theNorthern California Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Foundation and is partof the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebrations in San Francisco.Dates: Saturday, January 16th; Sunday, January 17th; and Monday, January 18thCost: Since its founding, BCAF has been a free event and open to the public.Schedule of online events here: https://bcafcon.org/events/ Sign-up for updates & info here: https://bcafcon.org/#subscribe Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/bcafcon/ For more event information: https://bcafcon.org/

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jan 10th, 2021 9:12 AM