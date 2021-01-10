Join in the fun of BCAF2021|Virtual. We are taking COVID seriously and have created a virtual BCAF that brings artists and creators closer to attendees through virtual indie spotlights, panels, and workshops during the weekend of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
The Black & Brown Comix Arts Festival (BCAF) celebrates the creativity people of color in the comic arts and popular visual culture and is dedicated to the notion that all audiences deserve to be subject in the culture in which we participate.
A partnership with the San Francisco Public Library, USA Today readers and editors
chose BCAF as one of America’s ten best art festivals. BCAF is a festival of the
Northern California Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Foundation and is part
of the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebrations in San Francisco.
Dates: Saturday, January 16th; Sunday, January 17th; and Monday, January 18th
Cost: Since its founding, BCAF has been a free event and open to the public.
Schedule of online events here: https://bcafcon.org/events/
Sign-up for updates & info here: https://bcafcon.org/#subscribe
Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/bcafcon/
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + ActionView events for the week of 1/17/2021
|BCAF2021: Black & Brown Comix Arts Virtual Festival San Francisco (1/17)
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday January 17
|Time
|10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|NORCALMLK & SF Public Library
|https://norcalmlkfoundation.org/contact/index
|Location Details
|Virtual festival online (FREE)
|
For more event information: https://bcafcon.org/
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jan 10th, 2021 9:12 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network