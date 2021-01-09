top
#ForwardTogether: Mass Organizing for Racial Justice, Climate, LGBTQIA+, Economy, more
Date Saturday January 16
Time 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorThe Frontline coalition
Location Details
Online/virtual mass organizing meeting
Join us next Saturday, Jan. 16 – the weekend before Biden’s inauguration – as we move #ForwardTogether.

Host: The Frontline coalition

When: Saturday, January, 16 @ noon -3 PM PT

RSVP: https://thefrontline.org/actions/forwardtogether/

The Frontline is a new campaign of organizations and partners-- Movement for Black Lives, Working Families Party, United We Dream, Women’s March, Rising Majority, and others--
to continue to mobilize thru #ForwardTogether, an unprecedented Mass Organizing
Virtual Event on January 16th.

This mass organizing meeting will gather organizers and everyday people who made these electoral wins possible to discuss the issues that the new Administration and Senate Leadership need to center in their policy agendas: Racial Justice, Climate, Trans Rights,
the Economy, and more.

They won because of us. Now we’ll keep working to remind them who put them there.
We must organize: #ForwardTogether

Every victory our movement has claimed has been won by everyday people. We have shown up for each other through the negligence and cruelty of the past administration. Now, our fight continues for the future we all deserve, one that is rooted in care, love, and community.

It is the people’s vision that must be moved forward by the Biden Administration over the next four years.

It is the people’s vision that must be moved forward over the next for years.

RSVP to reserve your space and receive the event invitation.
________________________________________________________________

ABOUT: The Frontline coalition

https://thefrontline.org/

https://www.facebook.com/wejointhefrontline/

The Frontline is a new campaign of Movement for Black Lives Electoral Justice Project, United We Dream Action, the Working Families Party, allied with other partnering groups.

Our country is in crisis. Hundreds of thousands are dead from COVID-19, and millions more have lost their jobs or face homelessness and hunger. The police and white nationalist vigilantes are murdering and brutalizing people in the streets. Our planet is burning, melting, and flooding.

Instead of trying to address these crises, those in power are making them even worse, while undermining our democracy so they can stay in charge and enrich themselves.

Each generation is faced with formidable challenges that define them. We know that in order to build a bright future for everyone, we must stand together to say enough.

The Frontline is a powerful coming together of people across differences to meet this generational challenge. We’re going to defeat white nationalism, protect our democracy, and demand that those in power advance a people’s agenda.

Together, we are more powerful than the moneyed interests who stand to benefit when we are divided. It’s our time. Let’s seize it.
________________________________________________________________
For more event information: https://thefrontline.org/

