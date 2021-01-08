From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
Insurrection, The Coup & The Working Class With Professor Francis Boyle
WorkWeek interviews Professor Frances Boyle about the insurrection and coup and what should be done about it.
Professor Francis Boyle talks about the coup and insurrection at the US Capitol and the role of the police and Democrats. He also discusses the action of the Congress to adjourn after their
vote and not take immediate action against the first coup and insurrection led by a US president in the history of the United States.
He talks about the role of the US troops in DC who are under Trump's control and also the need of unions and working people to mobilize in action against the insurrection and coup.
This interview by WorkWeek was done on 1/8/21.
Additional media:
WW 1-7-21 Labor & The Threat Of A Coup & Fascism, Racism At CCSF & Julian Assange SF Rally
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1-7-21-labor-the-threat-of-a-coup-fascism-racism-at-ccsf-julian-assange-sf-rally
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
vote and not take immediate action against the first coup and insurrection led by a US president in the history of the United States.
He talks about the role of the US troops in DC who are under Trump's control and also the need of unions and working people to mobilize in action against the insurrection and coup.
This interview by WorkWeek was done on 1/8/21.
Additional media:
WW 1-7-21 Labor & The Threat Of A Coup & Fascism, Racism At CCSF & Julian Assange SF Rally
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1-7-21-labor-the-threat-of-a-coup-fascism-racism-at-ccsf-julian-assange-sf-rally
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network