Professor Francis Boyle talks about the coup and insurrection at the US Capitol and the role of the police and Democrats. He also discusses the action of the Congress to adjourn after theirvote and not take immediate action against the first coup and insurrection led by a US president in the history of the United States.He talks about the role of the US troops in DC who are under Trump's control and also the need of unions and working people to mobilize in action against the insurrection and coup.This interview by WorkWeek was done on 1/8/21.Additional media:WW 1-7-21 Labor & The Threat Of A Coup & Fascism, Racism At CCSF & Julian Assange SF RallyWorkWeekLabor Video Project