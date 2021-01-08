top
Insurrection, The Coup & The Working Class With Professor Francis Boyle
by Labor Video Project
Friday Jan 8th, 2021 7:17 PM
WorkWeek interviews Professor Frances Boyle about the insurrection and coup and what should be done about it.
capitol_coup_podium_theeft.jpg
Professor Francis Boyle talks about the coup and insurrection at the US Capitol and the role of the police and Democrats. He also discusses the action of the Congress to adjourn after their
vote and not take immediate action against the first coup and insurrection led by a US president in the history of the United States.
He talks about the role of the US troops in DC who are under Trump's control and also the need of unions and working people to mobilize in action against the insurrection and coup.

This interview by WorkWeek was done on 1/8/21.
Additional media:
WW 1-7-21 Labor & The Threat Of A Coup & Fascism, Racism At CCSF & Julian Assange SF Rally
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1-7-21-labor-the-threat-of-a-coup-fascism-racism-at-ccsf-julian-assange-sf-rally
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/W-80LPNmnMU
§The Insurrection On January 6, 2021 To Stop The Vote In Congress
by Labor Video Project
Friday Jan 8th, 2021 7:17 PM
capital_coup.jpeg
The insurrection at the Capitol to stop the vote in Congress certifying the election was a coup according to Professor Francis Boyle. He also says that the Congress adjourned after this coup without taking action to impeach the president and that mass union and working class action is needed in the streets to stop this threat.
https://youtu.be/W-80LPNmnMU
