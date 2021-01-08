



https://pacificafightback.org/save-date-jan-9-town-hall/



Save the Date: Jan. 9 Town Hall



December 19, 2020 admin



Pacifica Fightback will be holding its fourth members’ Town Hall on Saturday, January 9, 2020, starting at 3:30 PM Pacific/5:30 Central/6:30 Eastern for approximately 3 hours.



Right to an Affirmative Future for Palestine: The wrongful conflation of anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism



In light of the grotesque attempt by the breakers to turn Pacifica’s assets and operations over to a private “receiver”, claiming that Pacifica was broadcasting “antisemitism” as one of their justifications, we are devoting the first portion of the Town Hall to a presentation by Palestinian activists about their struggle and the attempt to use charges of antisemitism to suppress or even criminalize any support for Palestine or criticism of Israel.

One speaker will be Professor Rabab Abdulhadi

https://amed.sfsu.edu/content/amed-minor

https://www.facebook.com/DefendProfAbdulhadi/?ref=bookmarks

A Sustainable Pacifica

In the second half, we will look further at the other attacks on democratic governance and communty radio, the lies the breakers are telling about the causes and nature of Pacifica’s financial problems, and discuss how to get Pacifica stations on firmer financial ground through fundraising and alliance-building. Join us!



You are invited to a Zoom meeting. When: Jan 9, 2021 05:30 PM Central Time (US and Canada)

Register in advance for this meeting:



https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYtc-ihrjsrGdyVPXpExBHN1Ltp-TPzQAis

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.



https://pacificafightback.org

https://www.facebook.com/PacificaFightback-for-Democracy-Accountability-100629658187564

pacificafightback(at)gmail.com Pacifica 1/9 Fightback Town Hall Meeting On Right to an Affirmative Future for Palestine: The wrongful conflation of anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism & A Sustainable PacificaSave the Date: Jan. 9 Town HallDecember 19, 2020 adminPacifica Fightback will be holding its fourth members’ Town Hall on Saturday, January 9, 2020, starting at 3:30 PM Pacific/5:30 Central/6:30 Eastern for approximately 3 hours.Right to an Affirmative Future for Palestine: The wrongful conflation of anti-Zionism with anti-SemitismIn light of the grotesque attempt by the breakers to turn Pacifica’s assets and operations over to a private “receiver”, claiming that Pacifica was broadcasting “antisemitism” as one of their justifications, we are devoting the first portion of the Town Hall to a presentation by Palestinian activists about their struggle and the attempt to use charges of antisemitism to suppress or even criminalize any support for Palestine or criticism of Israel.One speaker will be Professor Rabab AbdulhadiA Sustainable PacificaIn the second half, we will look further at the other attacks on democratic governance and communty radio, the lies the breakers are telling about the causes and nature of Pacifica’s financial problems, and discuss how to get Pacifica stations on firmer financial ground through fundraising and alliance-building. Join us!You are invited to a Zoom meeting. When: Jan 9, 2021 05:30 PM Central Time (US and Canada)Register in advance for this meeting:After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.pacificafightback(at)gmail.com For more event information: https://pacificafightback.org/save-date-ja...

Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 8th, 2021 5:02 PM