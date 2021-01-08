top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Media Activism & Independent Media
View events for the week of 1/ 9/2021
Fightback Town Hall Meeting On Palestine & The Attacks On Pacifica
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday January 09
Time 3:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorPacifica Fightback
Location Details
Meeting Registration
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYtc-ihrjsrGdyVPXpExBHN1Ltp-TPzQAis
Pacifica 1/9 Fightback Town Hall Meeting On Right to an Affirmative Future for Palestine: The wrongful conflation of anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism & A Sustainable Pacifica

https://pacificafightback.org/save-date-jan-9-town-hall/

Save the Date: Jan. 9 Town Hall

December 19, 2020 admin

Pacifica Fightback will be holding its fourth members’ Town Hall on Saturday, January 9, 2020, starting at 3:30 PM Pacific/5:30 Central/6:30 Eastern for approximately 3 hours.

Right to an Affirmative Future for Palestine: The wrongful conflation of anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism

In light of the grotesque attempt by the breakers to turn Pacifica’s assets and operations over to a private “receiver”, claiming that Pacifica was broadcasting “antisemitism” as one of their justifications, we are devoting the first portion of the Town Hall to a presentation by Palestinian activists about their struggle and the attempt to use charges of antisemitism to suppress or even criminalize any support for Palestine or criticism of Israel.
One speaker will be Professor Rabab Abdulhadi
https://amed.sfsu.edu/content/amed-minor
https://www.facebook.com/DefendProfAbdulhadi/?ref=bookmarks
A Sustainable Pacifica
In the second half, we will look further at the other attacks on democratic governance and communty radio, the lies the breakers are telling about the causes and nature of Pacifica’s financial problems, and discuss how to get Pacifica stations on firmer financial ground through fundraising and alliance-building. Join us!

You are invited to a Zoom meeting. When: Jan 9, 2021 05:30 PM Central Time (US and Canada)
Register in advance for this meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYtc-ihrjsrGdyVPXpExBHN1Ltp-TPzQAis
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

https://pacificafightback.org
https://www.facebook.com/PacificaFightback-for-Democracy-Accountability-100629658187564
pacificafightback(at)gmail.com
sm_pacifica_don_t_believe_the_hype_1.jpg
original image (1814x2318)
For more event information: https://pacificafightback.org/save-date-ja...

Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 8th, 2021 5:02 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 127.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code