Pacifica 1/9 Fightback Town Hall Meeting On Right to an Affirmative Future for Palestine: The wrongful conflation of anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism & A Sustainable Pacifica
December 19, 2020 admin
Pacifica Fightback will be holding its fourth members’ Town Hall on Saturday, January 9, 2020, starting at 3:30 PM Pacific/5:30 Central/6:30 Eastern for approximately 3 hours.
Right to an Affirmative Future for Palestine: The wrongful conflation of anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism
In light of the grotesque attempt by the breakers to turn Pacifica’s assets and operations over to a private “receiver”, claiming that Pacifica was broadcasting “antisemitism” as one of their justifications, we are devoting the first portion of the Town Hall to a presentation by Palestinian activists about their struggle and the attempt to use charges of antisemitism to suppress or even criminalize any support for Palestine or criticism of Israel.
One speaker will be Professor Rabab Abdulhadi
A Sustainable Pacifica
In the second half, we will look further at the other attacks on democratic governance and communty radio, the lies the breakers are telling about the causes and nature of Pacifica’s financial problems, and discuss how to get Pacifica stations on firmer financial ground through fundraising and alliance-building. Join us!
You are invited to a Zoom meeting. When: Jan 9, 2021 05:30 PM Central Time (US and Canada)
Register in advance for this meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYtc-ihrjsrGdyVPXpExBHN1Ltp-TPzQAis
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
pacificafightback(at)gmail.com
Related Categories: East Bay | Media Activism & Independent Media
|Fightback Town Hall Meeting On Palestine & The Attacks On Pacifica
|Date
|Saturday January 09
|Time
|3:30 PM - 6:30 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Pacifica Fightback
|Location Details
Meeting Registration
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYtc-ihrjsrGdyVPXpExBHN1Ltp-TPzQAis
For more event information: https://pacificafightback.org/save-date-ja...
Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 8th, 2021 5:02 PM
