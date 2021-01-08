top
#Black Homes Matter Speak Out: Most Detroit Home Foreclosures Since the Great Depression
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday January 13
Time 3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorCoalition for Proptery Tax Justice
Location Details
Virtual speak out
Virtual #BlackHomesMatter Speak Out

Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 @ 3 PM PT (6 PM PT)

Register here: https://illegalforeclosures.org/blackhomesmatter

Like #BlackLivesMatter, #BlackHomesMatter is more than a moment — it’s a movement.

The City of Detroit and Wayne County have stolen tens of thousands of homes and generations of wealth from Detroit homeowners.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, political and social justice activist Dr. Cornel West,
and Rev. Dr. William Barber II of the #PoorPeoplesCampaign will speak out against
Detroit’s illegally inflated property taxes, which have caused the greatest number of
property tax foreclosures in any city since the Great Depression.

Join us to call on Michigan’s Governor, Gretchen Whitmer, to investigate and end this injustice and create a plan to compensate Detroit homeowners who have overpaid or lost their homes.

The event will end with a performance from Detroit's legendary gospel artists,
The Clark Sisters.

This event will be livestreamed on YouTube.
For more event information: https://illegalforeclosures.org/blackhomes...

Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 8th, 2021 4:17 PM
