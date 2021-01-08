



Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 @ 3 PM PT (6 PM PT)



Register here:



Like #BlackLivesMatter, #BlackHomesMatter is more than a moment — it’s a movement.



The City of Detroit and Wayne County have stolen tens of thousands of homes and generations of wealth from Detroit homeowners.



Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, political and social justice activist Dr. Cornel West,

and Rev. Dr. William Barber II of the #PoorPeoplesCampaign will speak out against

Detroit’s illegally inflated property taxes, which have caused the greatest number of

property tax foreclosures in any city since the Great Depression.



Join us to call on Michigan’s Governor, Gretchen Whitmer, to investigate and end this injustice and create a plan to compensate Detroit homeowners who have overpaid or lost their homes.



The event will end with a performance from Detroit's legendary gospel artists,

The Clark Sisters.



