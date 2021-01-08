top
MLK Jr. Holiday 2021: Where Do We Go From Here? Documentary Film Festival (1/17)
Date Sunday January 17
Time 1:00 AM - 1:00 AM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorMLK Jr. Institute Stanford University
EmailTruman Chen: trumanwc [at] stanford.edu
Location Details
Online/virtual event w/ on demand streaming
For this year's MLK Jr. holiday weekend, join us for a film festival featuring documentaries on the global freedom struggle that speak to MLK's unanswered question: Where do we go from here?

The Martin Luther King Jr. Research and Education Institute at Stanford University is hosting this free, four-day webinar and film festival, from the evening of Jan. 15 through Jan.18, 2021.

On the eve of the presidential inauguration, the festival will feature 20 documentaries as well as musical performances and panel discussions.

DATES: Friday, January 15 through Monday, January 18, 2021

TIMES: On demand streaming via links provided after RSVP

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/where-do-we-go-from-here-documentary-film-festival-tickets-131629963765

Please register to stay updated and gain access to the films once we near the King Holiday. If you have any questions, please contact Truman Chen at trumanwc [at] stanford.edu.
______________________________________________________________

EVENT SCHEDULE

PLEASE NOTE: For all trailers and additional information links, go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/where-do-we-go-from-here-documentary-film-festival-tickets-131629963765

The films and performances made available through our festival include the following:

Friday, January 15, 2021 — Opening Night

--At the Table with Dr. King | More Info
--Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: Through the Eyes of Children | More Info
--One Voice: The Story of the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir | Trailer

Saturday, January 16, 2021 — Where Are We?

--Berkeley in the Sixties | Trailer
--Brother Outsider: The Life of Bayard Rustin | Trailer
--Freedom On My Mind: The Story of Freedom Summer | Trailer
--James Baldwin: The Price of the Ticket | Trailer
--Love and Solidarity: Rev. James Lawson & Nonviolence in the Search for Workers' Rights | Trailer

Sunday, January 17, 2021 — Who Are We?

--Al Helm: Martin Luther King in Palestine | Trailer
--Blacks and Jews | Trailer
--Have You Heard From Johannesburg? | Trailer
--Mother, Daughter, Sister | Trailer
--In The Name of Love: 19th Annual Musical Tribute Honoring --The Third Harmony: Nonviolence and the New Story of Human Nature | Trailer

Monday, January 18, 2021 — Where Should We Go?

--At the River I Stand: The 1968 Memphis Sanitation Workers Strike and the Assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King | Trailer
--I Am MLK Jr. | Trailer
--King in the Wilderness | Trailer
--The March | Trailer
--We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest | Trailer

These cover a range of topics, from the history of the civil rights and anti-apartheid movements to James Baldwin and Martin Luther King's global visions. Although we have organized the films thematically into days, registrants will be able to view these films throughout the King Holiday weekend on their own schedules via links we will provide in the upcoming weeks to your email via Eventbrite.

The festival will introduce the World House Project, a new initiative of the King Institute in partnership with the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies at Stanford. This festival is also in partnership with the Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Center, California Newsreel, the Camera as Witness Program (Stanford Arts), and the Kunhardt Film Foundation. It is made possible with support from XQ Institute.
______________________________________________________________
mlk_where_1_1.jpg
