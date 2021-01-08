TONIGHT: Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II of the #PoorPeoplesCampaign discusses the implications of Wednesday's attempted coup on the Capitol, Trumpism, and how the
Biden administration can help our country move forward with Host Santita Jackson on tonight’s episode of #DemocracyOnTheBrink at 6pm PST (9pm EST)! Don’t miss it,
only on #FSTV!
Website stream: https://freespeech.org/democracy-on-the-brink/
FB livestream: https://www.facebook.com/freespeechtv/
ABOUT: Free Speech TV
https://www.facebook.com/freespeechtv/
Free Speech TV is a national, independent news network committed to advancing progressive social change. As the alternative to television networks owned by billionaires, governments and corporations, our network amplifies underrepresented voices and those working on the front lines of social, economic and environmental justice.
Reaching over 40 million US television households, we bring our viewers an array of daily news programs, independent documentaries and special events coverage.
Daily News Programs: Our daily programs, including Democracy Now!, The Thom Hartmann Program and The Stephanie Miller Show, tackle the critical issues facing our communities and our democracy, giving you the news as it happens.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Health, Housing & Public Services | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 1/ 8/2021
|"Democracy on the Brink" w/ guest Rev. William Barber II of Poor People's Campaign
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday January 08
|Time
|6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Free Speech TV & Poor People's Campaign
|Location Details
|Online program
|
For more event information: https://freespeech.org/democracy-on-the-br...
Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 8th, 2021 8:56 AM
