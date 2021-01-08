top
Related Categories: U.S. | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Health, Housing & Public Services | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 1/ 8/2021
"Democracy on the Brink" w/ guest Rev. William Barber II of Poor People's Campaign
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday January 08
Time 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorFree Speech TV & Poor People's Campaign
Location Details
Online program
TONIGHT: Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II of the #PoorPeoplesCampaign discusses the implications of Wednesday's attempted coup on the Capitol, Trumpism, and how the
Biden administration can help our country move forward with Host Santita Jackson on tonight's episode of #DemocracyOnTheBrink at 6pm PST (9pm EST)! Don't miss it,
only on #FSTV!

Website stream: https://freespeech.org/democracy-on-the-brink/

FB livestream: https://www.facebook.com/freespeechtv/


ABOUT: Free Speech TV

https://www.facebook.com/freespeechtv/

Free Speech TV is a national, independent news network committed to advancing progressive social change. As the alternative to television networks owned by billionaires, governments and corporations, our network amplifies underrepresented voices and those working on the front lines of social, economic and environmental justice.

Reaching over 40 million US television households, we bring our viewers an array of daily news programs, independent documentaries and special events coverage.

Daily News Programs: Our daily programs, including Democracy Now!, The Thom Hartmann Program and The Stephanie Miller Show, tackle the critical issues facing our communities and our democracy, giving you the news as it happens.

For more event information: https://freespeech.org/democracy-on-the-br...

Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 8th, 2021 8:56 AM
