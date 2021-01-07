top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 1/18/2021
Virtual Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday w/ MoAD
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday January 18
Time 11:30 AM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/Author Museum of African Diaspora San Francisco
Location Details
Online via livestream (FREE & all ages welcome)
Virtual Celebration Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday & Day of Service

When: January 18, 2021 @ 11:30 am – 5:15 pm PT

RSVP for Zoom: https://www.moadsf.org/event/celebration-dr-martin-luther-king-jr-national-day-of-service/

FB Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/moadsanfrancisco/live/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OlS4ZKbL270&feature=youtu.be

Celebrate with MoAD on the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service! The MLK holiday is usually our biggest day of the year, when we open our doors and provide free admission to our exhibitions and to a full day of programming to honor the work of Dr. King.

MLK at MoAD is for the whole family! Through stories, spoken word poetry, art and performance, we will reflect on the importance of justice and protest in our diverse communities. Come together to celebrate the life and achievements of one of our nation’s greatest heroes.

Although we are unable to celebrate with you in person, we are presenting a full day of online programming for you. You can join our MLK Day programming livestreaming on YouTube Live on the MoAD Channel or Facebook Live on MoAD’s page (links above).
______________________________________________________________

JOIN IN OUR DIGITAL MLK OFFRENDA

Contribute to MoAD's Digital MLK Offrenda with images and thoughts inspired by Dr. King!
This platform serves as digital altar to highlight and celebrate the achievements of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. We want for everyone across the globe to celebrate and share the
many ways Dr. King has impacted your lives.

Go here: https://padlet.com/moadprograms/Bookmarks
______________________________________________________________

MORE MLK EVENTS in the SF BAY AREA

In addition to MoAD, you can also find out what is happening with San Francisco’s week-long celebration of the holiday here: https://sfmlkday.org/

There will also be 3 days of programming presented by The King Institute at Stanford University, info here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/where-do-we-go-from-here-documentary-film-festival-tickets-131629963765
______________________________________________________________
sm_mlk_moad.jpg
original image (960x673)
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 7th, 2021 4:40 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 127.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code