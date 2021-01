When: January 18, 2021 @ 11:30 am – 5:15 pm PT



RSVP for Zoom:



FB Livestream:



YouTube:



Celebrate with MoAD on the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service! The MLK holiday is usually our biggest day of the year, when we open our doors and provide free admission to our exhibitions and to a full day of programming to honor the work of Dr. King.



MLK at MoAD is for the whole family! Through stories, spoken word poetry, art and performance, we will reflect on the importance of justice and protest in our diverse communities. Come together to celebrate the life and achievements of one of our nation’s greatest heroes.



Although we are unable to celebrate with you in person, we are presenting a full day of online programming for you. You can join our MLK Day programming livestreaming on YouTube Live on the MoAD Channel or Facebook Live on MoAD’s page (links above).

______________________________________________________________



JOIN IN OUR DIGITAL MLK OFFRENDA



Contribute to MoAD's Digital MLK Offrenda with images and thoughts inspired by Dr. King!

This platform serves as digital altar to highlight and celebrate the achievements of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. We want for everyone across the globe to celebrate and share the

many ways Dr. King has impacted your lives.



Go here:

______________________________________________________________



MORE MLK EVENTS in the SF BAY AREA



In addition to MoAD, you can also find out what is happening with San Francisco’s week-long celebration of the holiday here:



There will also be 3 days of programming presented by The King Institute at Stanford University, info here:

______________________________________________________________

