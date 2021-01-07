Meet in front of City Hall at 5 PM for a short rally. Then a short march to 10th and Market.
Now is the Time to Act.
No Fascist Coup!
In the name of humanity we refuse to accept a fascist America!
No Fascist Coup! Trump's coup attempt failed, but the fascist is still in power
Thursday January 07
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Protest
Refuse Fascism
San Francisco Civic Center
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 7th, 2021 1:10 PM
