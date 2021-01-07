top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 1/14/2021
We Throw It All Away: Food Waste & Loss and Changing to Responsible Practices
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday January 14
Time 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorEARTHDAY.org
Location Details
Online event via Zoom or direct livestream
EARTHDAY‍.ORG invites you to join another installment of our Earth Day Live series on food waste and loss, and developing responsible practices.

Thursday, January 14th at 9 AM PT (noon ET).

RSVP for Zoom: https://www.earthday.org/earth-day-live-we-throw-it-all-away-2/

FB livestream here: https://www.facebook.com/EarthDayNetwork

Global food waste is a far-reaching problem. Approximately 1.3 billion tons of food each year are wasted globally — that’s one-third of all food produced. In the United States alone, about 40% of food goes to waste annually.

With close to 900 million people starving worldwide, we cannot afford to lose that much of production. We need to start thinking about new and innovative approaches to address food waste and loss.

We will also be discussing upcycling as it represents a variety of processes by which “old” products get to be modified and get a second life as they’re turned into a “new” product. In this way, thanks to the mix and aggregation of used materials, components and items, the end result is a “new product” with more value than the original value of the sum of all its components.

The panel will be 90 minutes and hosted over Zoom. By registering and joining the live event, you’ll be able to ask questions during the Q&A. If you can’t connect over Zoom, we’ll also be streaming the event over Facebook.

Our panelists include:

--Dr. Sweta Chakraborty — Risk and Behavioral Scientist
--Justine Kamine — Co-Founder and Partner, KDC.Earth
--Sam Kass — Former Executive Chef at the White House
--Jillian Semaan — Director of Food and Environment, EARTHDAY‍.ORG
--Caue Suplicy — Founder, Barnana
--Ann Veneman — Former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture
food_waste.png
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 7th, 2021 8:05 AM
§
by EARTHDAY.org
Thursday Jan 7th, 2021 8:05 AM
earth_day_network.png
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 127.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code