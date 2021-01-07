EARTHDAY.ORG invites you to join another installment of our Earth Day Live series on food waste and loss, and developing responsible practices.
Thursday, January 14th at 9 AM PT (noon ET).
RSVP for Zoom: https://www.earthday.org/earth-day-live-we-throw-it-all-away-2/
FB livestream here: https://www.facebook.com/EarthDayNetwork
Global food waste is a far-reaching problem. Approximately 1.3 billion tons of food each year are wasted globally — that’s one-third of all food produced. In the United States alone, about 40% of food goes to waste annually.
With close to 900 million people starving worldwide, we cannot afford to lose that much of production. We need to start thinking about new and innovative approaches to address food waste and loss.
We will also be discussing upcycling as it represents a variety of processes by which “old” products get to be modified and get a second life as they’re turned into a “new” product. In this way, thanks to the mix and aggregation of used materials, components and items, the end result is a “new product” with more value than the original value of the sum of all its components.
The panel will be 90 minutes and hosted over Zoom. By registering and joining the live event, you’ll be able to ask questions during the Q&A. If you can’t connect over Zoom, we’ll also be streaming the event over Facebook.
Our panelists include:
--Dr. Sweta Chakraborty — Risk and Behavioral Scientist
--Justine Kamine — Co-Founder and Partner, KDC.Earth
--Sam Kass — Former Executive Chef at the White House
--Jillian Semaan — Director of Food and Environment, EARTHDAY.ORG
--Caue Suplicy — Founder, Barnana
--Ann Veneman — Former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture
