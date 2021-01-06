White House Announces Puerto Rico Disaster Rebuilding Aid by Zach Conti

Wednesday Jan 6th, 2021 12:33 PM

Washington DC – The White House announced a $3.7 billion disaster grant for Puerto Rico to rebuild reservoirs, dams and wastewater facilities.

“Puerto Rico suffers from a debt crisis and is still recovering from hurricanes and earthquakes,” said Eric LeCompte, the Executive Director of Jubilee USA Network, a religious development organization. "The aid is vital as Puerto Rico needs to rebuild infrastructure damaged by disasters."



As earthquakes continue to shake the US Territory, the island feels the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and Maria which hit Puerto Rico three years ago with an estimated $100 billion in damages.



According to the White House, the new grant award from the Federal Emergency Management Administration brings total hurricane recovery funds to $40 billion. In July, Puerto Rico religious leaders wrote Congress citing the need for an additional $60 billion in recovery aid. The letter was signed by the leaders from Catholic, Methodist, Lutheran, Christian (Disciples) and Evangelical Churches, the Puerto Rico Council of Churches, Catholic Charities (Caritas), and the Puerto Rico General Bible Society.



