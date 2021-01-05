top
Related Categories: California | Animal Liberation
View events for the week of 1/10/2021
Community Park Clean Up
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday January 10
Time 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorDirect Action Everywhere
Location Details
Lincoln Way & 9th Ave San Francisco, CA 94122
After a successful beach clean up a few weeks ago, we are back to serve our community further! Join us this coming January 10th from 11am - 1pm to pick up trash, big and small, and ensure that the area is cleaned for everyone, human and nonhuman animals to enjoy. We share this environment with animals and they deserve to have a clean and free habitat as well!
We will meet at Lincoln Way & 9th Ave
San Francisco, CA 94122 to meet and brief. We will wear masks, physical distance, and have hand sanitizers ready. Supplies will be provided but you are welcomed to bring your own.
--------------------------------------
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/1Y7v9jT9w

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 5th, 2021 8:06 PM
