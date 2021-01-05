top
This is an Emergency: Divest From Animal Agriculture
Date Saturday January 23
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorDirect Action Everywhere
Location Details
Berkeley, California
The evidence is clear, factory farms and slaughterhouses have devastating impacts on the planet, the animals, and the public. Instead of addressing this issue, Berkeley is directly funding this unsustainable and cruel industry. This is why on January 23rd we will come together for a physically-distanced action where we will ask our elected officials to stop spending city funds on animal products.
---
WHERE: Berkeley, exact location TBA
WHEN: Saturday, January 23rd 1:00pm
ACCESSIBILITY: This event will include a small walk, as well as standing. If you have questions or need support to attend this event, email sfbay-protest [at] directactioneverywhere.com.
WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19. We require masks and physical distancing, and we encourage folks in high risk groups to support from home by engaging with the livestream and sharing the petition far and wide. If you're nervous about protesting, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly.
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: dxe.io/handbook
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/15QnjkLNm

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 5th, 2021 7:52 PM
