Please join the demonstration to STOP THE SWEEPS of the homeless camps.
4:00 PM on Wednesday, January 6 at the Town Clock Santa Cruz
|Protest to Stop the Sweeps
|Wednesday January 06
|4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Protest
|Stop the Sweeps
|Town Clock, Pacific Ave and Water St, Santa Cruz
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/groups/7204451055...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 5th, 2021 6:01 PM
