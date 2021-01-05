Other





Wednesday, January 6 @ 5 PM - 6:30 PM PT (8 – 9:30 PM ET)



RSVP:



Join The Frontline, Movement for Black Lives, The Working Families Party, and United We Dream for a tele-townhall to hear updates and analysis from movement leaders, engage in political education, and take meaningful action.



Join progressives from around the country to make sense of the current moment, to build our collective power, and to be in community together.





On January 6th we’ll discuss:



--Updates about the GA Senate runoff results and analysis about what that means for our policy agenda



--The many ways the economic crisis is hitting our communities



--Analysis on the eviction crisis as part of the economic crisis, and what could happen if the eviction moratorium is not extended



--Our plan to build local political power for affordable housing and economic justice



--Our broader fight for a progressive agenda with the incoming administration





We’ll hear from special guests:



--Nelini Stamp, the Election Defenders Campaign Director and National Organizing Director at Working Families Party. She works with volunteer leaders across the country to build local progressive infrastructure.



--Kamau Walton, the Senior Communications Organizer from Right to the City. They are a queer, gender non-confirming abolitionist and seasoned organizer.



--Maurice BP-Weeks, the Co-Executive Director of Action Center on Race & the Economy (ACRE). He works with community organizations and labor unions to create equitable communities by dismantling systems of wealth extraction that target Black and Brown communities.



--Shanice Taylor, The Kansas City Tenants Union





Join the virtual rally with folks from across the country as we build our people power and demand a progressive agenda in the forthcoming administration.



ACCESSIBILITY: We will be providing American Sign language interpretation and Spanish language translation for the event.

