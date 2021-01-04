January 5-6, 6AM



Please come on time.



People will be assigned gates to guard.



We take care of us!!! STOP THE SWEEPS! Displacing folx during the winter in the midst of a pandemic is a crime against humanity!



We demand accountability from the county, from the city, from elected officials and the police! NOW!!!



Protect our relatives!

Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 4th, 2021 5:59 PM