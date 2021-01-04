January 5-6, 6AM
Please come on time.
People will be assigned gates to guard.
We take care of us!!! STOP THE SWEEPS! Displacing folx during the winter in the midst of a pandemic is a crime against humanity!
We demand accountability from the county, from the city, from elected officials and the police! NOW!!!
Protect our relatives!
Linear Park
100 E Front St., Watsonville
|
