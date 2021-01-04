Other



Leah King & Juan Carlos Rodríguez Rivera



Exhibition Dates (on view by appointment):

February 1 - 27, 2021



2nd Saturday Virtual Reception:

Feb 13, 2021 from 6-8 pm (PST)



Image Info: Fight or Flight?, Tanna Tucker, 2020, digital and ink, 10 x 10 in.





Exhibiting Artists:



Dena Al-Adeeb**

Pansee Atta

Madame Bessie Snow**

Sofia Cordova**

Nimisha Doongarwal

Eseosa Edebiri

Carla Golder

Haldane Charles King

dani lopez*

Alicia McDaniel*

Afatasi the Artist

Richard-Jonathan Nelson

Ze Royale**

Mohsin Shafi**

Mimi Tempestt

Tanna Tucker**

Amy Vázquez

Cristina Victor **

Allison Yasukawa



* Current RD Studio Artist

** Diasporic Futurism Pt. 2 Artist





Join Root Division this February for Diasporic Futurism Part II: The Future Futures. As a curatorial project, Diasporic Futurism was born out of the desire to showcase and celebrate emerging and established Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) artists whose work reckons with the themes of imagination, identity, place, and joy. Diasporas are in reference to the history of forced migration as a result of political, cultural, and physical subjugation, which is the story of many BIPOC peoples currently living in occupied land. Futurism envisions imaginative, alternate realities full of beauty, possibility, and liberation of the sort systematically denied to those populations because of a patriarchal, capitalist, white supremacist society.



This curatorial project launched in July 2020 with a virtual exhibition — Part I: The Present Future — and continues this February with Diasporic Futurism Part II: The Future Futures. This iteration of the exhibition will feature site-based performances and an immersive and multidimensional experience in the gallery that features: video installations, 3-D artwork, surrealist painting, sculpture, comic, and graphic drawings.



Diasporic Futurism is firmly rooted in the desire to find joy in the dynamic chaos of systemic upheaval, while unapologetically centering the voices, lives, and stories of Black people.



Diasporic Futurism Part II: The Future Futures will be on view online from Feb. 1 - 27, 2021 in our virtual gallery: rootdivisiontalk.wordpress.com. In person appointments to the physical gallery will be determined at a later date alongside San Francisco mandates.



___

To view Diasporic Futurism Part II: The Future Futures, visit our exhibition site Root Division Talk: rootdivisiontalk.wordpress.com



To learn more about exhibition updates, visit our website and social media channels:

rootdivision.org

@rootdivision - (IG)

@RootDivision SF - (FB)



_________________________



ABOUT ROOT DIVISION

Root Division is a visual arts non-profit in San Francisco that connects creativity and community through a dynamic ecosystem of arts education, exhibitions, and studios. Root Division's mission is to empower artists, foster community service, inspire youth, and enrich the Bay Area through engagement in the visual arts. The organization is a launching pad for artists, a stepping-stone for educators and students, and a bridge for the general public to become involved in the arts.



Root Division is supported in part by a plethora of individual donors and by grants from the The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, National Endowment for the Arts/ Art Works, California Arts Council, Grants for the Arts, San Francisco Arts Commission: Community Investments, Phyllis C. Wattis Foundation, Fleishhacker Foundation, Zellerbach Family Foundation, Walter & Elise Haas Fund, Violet World Foundation, Deutsche Bank Foundation, Wells Fargo Foundation, and Bill Graham Memorial Fund.



Press Inquiries: Renée Rhodes, Art Programs Manager -



Curators:Leah King & Juan Carlos Rodríguez RiveraExhibition Dates (on view by appointment):February 1 - 27, 20212nd Saturday Virtual Reception:Feb 13, 2021 from 6-8 pm (PST)Image Info: Fight or Flight?, Tanna Tucker, 2020, digital and ink, 10 x 10 in.Exhibiting Artists:Dena Al-Adeeb**Pansee AttaMadame Bessie Snow**Sofia Cordova**Nimisha DoongarwalEseosa EdebiriCarla GolderHaldane Charles Kingdani lopez*Alicia McDaniel*Afatasi the ArtistRichard-Jonathan NelsonZe Royale**Mohsin Shafi**Mimi TempesttTanna Tucker**Amy VázquezCristina Victor **Allison Yasukawa* Current RD Studio Artist** Diasporic Futurism Pt. 2 ArtistJoin Root Division this February for Diasporic Futurism Part II: The Future Futures. As a curatorial project, Diasporic Futurism was born out of the desire to showcase and celebrate emerging and established Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) artists whose work reckons with the themes of imagination, identity, place, and joy. Diasporas are in reference to the history of forced migration as a result of political, cultural, and physical subjugation, which is the story of many BIPOC peoples currently living in occupied land. Futurism envisions imaginative, alternate realities full of beauty, possibility, and liberation of the sort systematically denied to those populations because of a patriarchal, capitalist, white supremacist society.This curatorial project launched in July 2020 with a virtual exhibition — Part I: The Present Future — and continues this February with Diasporic Futurism Part II: The Future Futures. This iteration of the exhibition will feature site-based performances and an immersive and multidimensional experience in the gallery that features: video installations, 3-D artwork, surrealist painting, sculpture, comic, and graphic drawings.Diasporic Futurism is firmly rooted in the desire to find joy in the dynamic chaos of systemic upheaval, while unapologetically centering the voices, lives, and stories of Black people.Diasporic Futurism Part II: The Future Futures will be on view online from Feb. 1 - 27, 2021 in our virtual gallery: rootdivisiontalk.wordpress.com. In person appointments to the physical gallery will be determined at a later date alongside San Francisco mandates.___To view Diasporic Futurism Part II: The Future Futures, visit our exhibition site Root Division Talk: rootdivisiontalk.wordpress.comTo learn more about exhibition updates, visit our website and social media channels:rootdivision.org@rootdivision - (IG)@RootDivision SF - (FB)_________________________ABOUT ROOT DIVISIONRoot Division is a visual arts non-profit in San Francisco that connects creativity and community through a dynamic ecosystem of arts education, exhibitions, and studios. Root Division's mission is to empower artists, foster community service, inspire youth, and enrich the Bay Area through engagement in the visual arts. The organization is a launching pad for artists, a stepping-stone for educators and students, and a bridge for the general public to become involved in the arts.Root Division is supported in part by a plethora of individual donors and by grants from the The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, National Endowment for the Arts/ Art Works, California Arts Council, Grants for the Arts, San Francisco Arts Commission: Community Investments, Phyllis C. Wattis Foundation, Fleishhacker Foundation, Zellerbach Family Foundation, Walter & Elise Haas Fund, Violet World Foundation, Deutsche Bank Foundation, Wells Fargo Foundation, and Bill Graham Memorial Fund.Press Inquiries: Renée Rhodes, Art Programs Manager - renee [at] rootdivision.org For more event information: https://rootdivisiontalk.wpcomstaging.com/

Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 4th, 2021 4:15 PM