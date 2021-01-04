top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 1/ 6/2021
Arctic is Not For Sale! Day of Solidarity to Protect Arctic Refuge & Indigenous Cultures
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday January 06
Time 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorDefend the Sacred Alaska
Location Details
Virtual action on social media
National Day of Solidarity to Save the Arctic Refuge & Indigenous Way of Life

On social media on Wednesday, Jan. 6th

Website: https://www.defendthesacredalaska.org/arctic-refuge

This action is in solidarity with Alaska's Indigenous peoples. Defend the Sacred Alaska calls on our allies to take action to stop corporate fossil fuel extraction in the US and Canada. We will hold this solidarity action when the lease sale is announced (12/7/2020) and when the lease sale is held (1/6/21).

An Arctic Refuge National Day of Solidarity will be held 1/6/21 in solidarity with the Gwich’in and Iñupiat peoples against Arctic Refuge oil exploration and extraction.

Virtual Call to Action Video Option:

1. Use your phone to record yourself on video.

3. Hold the camera vertically.

4. Tell us your name, your tribal affiliation and/or the Indigenous territories you are on.

5. Tell us your reason for opposing lease sales on the Coastal Plain of the Arctic Refuge.

6. Post your video to social media use the hashtag #protectthearctic or share with us directly!

Pic Option: Do the same with a pic on social media of you holding a sign demanding that the fossil fuel industry STAYS OUT! of the Arctic Refuge

SCRIPT for video or for post under picture:

"Hi, my name is ____________ I am on the land of (Name of Tribe Here; or Your Own Tribe) and I oppose lease sales in the Arctic Refuge because . . . . "

Don't forget the hashtag(s)!

#ProtectTheArctic
#DefendTheBirthingGrounds
#InupiatGwichinSolidarity
#StandWithTheGwichin
____________________________________________________________

ABOUT: Defend the Sacred Alaska

Defend the Sacred Alaska is an Alaskan movement to boldly uplift our sacred connection to each other, the earth, and all living beings.

The Trump Administration has used the COVID-19 Pandemic to forgo the EPA regulations and continue an aggressive attack to open up sacred lands throughout Alaska for a multitude of development projects that would have far reaching impacts on our environment and Indigneous way of life. We are seeing this beyond the refuge: in the Tongass National Forest in Tlingit and Haida lands, in the Inupiaq communities facing further oil project advancement, Pebble Mine in Bristol Tribal communities, Yukon Flats oil exploration projects in Gwich’in and Koyukon villages in the Interior, and other sacred lands (aka public lands) being attacked under pandemic while EPA restrictions and laws have been relaxed and in some cases dismissed.

Every aspect of Indigenous life is interwoven with connection to the land through food, culture, and spirituality. Stripping the land of protections from fossil fuel extraction, specifically the Sacred Place Where Life Begins, the government is sending a clear message that they do not care about the fundamental rights of Indigenous Peoples. As their actions are directly threatening the rights of mother earth and the rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Indigenous Peoples of the Arctic, the Gwich’in and Inupiaq, have stewarded their lands and the sacred place where life begins since time immemorial. They have and will continue to lead the efforts in defending the sacred in past, present, and future.
____________________________________________________________
defend_arctic.jpg
For more event information: https://www.defendthesacredalaska.org/arct...

Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 4th, 2021 3:34 PM
§
by Defend the Sacred Alaska
Monday Jan 4th, 2021 3:34 PM
screenshot_2021-01-04_protect_the_arctic_refuge_____defend_the_sacred_ak.png
https://www.defendthesacredalaska.org/arct...
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
ONLINE ACTION: Use this Form to Contact Your Reps: "Protect the Arctic Now!"Defend the SacredMonday Jan 4th, 2021 4:23 PM
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 152.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code