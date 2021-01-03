2020 - 2021 marks the 50th Anniversary Year Celebration of the Grand Opening of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Library, 7320 24th Street Bypass Sacramento, CA 95822.



On January 15, 2021, birthday of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., we continue our special year long journey toward identifying, engaging and celebrating generations of community members who have utilized our prized community investment, named for the lifetime service of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.



Globally, National, California and Sacramento leaders of the U.S. Civil Rights Movement have expressed interest in expanding services and partnerships refreshing the MLK Memorial Library with inspired focus of the living principles and practices through the profound life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.



We shall not be moved, by COVID-19, this Golden Anniversary Year Celebration and a few brave souls will practice social distancing with masks as we continue to mark the 50th Anniversary.



We are seeking sponsorship, registration and reservations as we prepare for our MLK50 Sacramento Library Community Gala Dedication scheduled for May 2021.



Sacramento regional elected officials, educators, students, lawyers, judges, law enforcement, business leaders, community organizations and Global Interfaith leaders will come together to support our MLK50 Sacramento Library Celebration while planning for the refresh that will prepare for the next 50 years.



Join us mark this very special milestone, highlighting the Renaissance happening throughout our Meadowview community, as we showcase the cultural diversity of Sacramento.