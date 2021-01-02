top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 1/28/2021
Book Talk: "How to Make a Slave & Other Essays" w/ author, Jerald Walker
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday January 28
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorKPFA Radio of Berkeley
Location Details
Online event via Zoom
Jerald Walker will discuss his book, "How to Make a Slave & Other Essays", a finalist for the 2020 National Book Award in Nonfiction, followed by questions & answers with interviewer, Kevin Cartwright.

Date and Time: Thursday, January 28, 2021 @ 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM PST

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jerald-walker-how-to-make-a-slave-and-other-essays-tickets-130211779939


For the Black community, Jerald Walker asserts in "How To Make a Slave” that "anger is often a prelude to a joke, as there is broad understanding that the triumph over this destructive emotion is in finding its punchline.”

It is on the knife’s edge between fury and farce that the essays in this exquisite collection balance. Whether confronting the medical profession’s racial biases, considering the complicated legacy of Michael Jackson, paying homage to his writing mentor, or attempting to break free of personal and societal stereotypes, Walker elegantly blends intimate revelation and cultural critique.

The result is a bracing, often humorous examination by one of America’s most acclaimed essayists of what it is to grow, parent, write, and simply exist at this time as a Black American male.

“These powerful essays offer an incisive glimpse into life as a Black man in America…crafted with honesty and a wry comedic flair, these essays are both engaging and enraging.” —Kirkus Review


AUTHOR: Jerald Walker is the author of "The World in Flames: A Black Boyhood in a White Supremacist Doomsday Cult" and "Street Shadows: A Memoir of Race, Rebellion, and Redemption" (winner of the 2011 PEN New England Award for Nonfiction). His work has been widely anthologized, including five times in "The Best American Essays". He is currently Professor of Creative Writing at Emerson College.

INTERVIEWER: Kevin Cartwright, a former Program Director with KPFA Radio, has also produced a and contributed to a number of local and national public affairs programs, including Democracy Now, Living Room, The Morning Show, Education Today, 1440, and various short run documentaries. In addition, Kevin is a playwright, poet, and short story writer. He’s written several full-length plays about life in Oakland, and is currently finishing two plays dealing with the musical implications of life under racism.
how_to.jpg
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jan 2nd, 2021 3:43 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 147.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code