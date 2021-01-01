top
Redefining Safety: How Gun Violence Disproportionately Impacts Racial Minorities
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday January 16
Time 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorMarch for Our Lives San Jose
Location Details
Online Zoom Workshop
Redefining Safety Webinar

Saturday, January 16th @ 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM PST

RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScbbbsFulFqgSg__RqmGtWPlpBbpknWLAdXoARdAmWU9BSGvw/viewform

Join March for Our Lives San Jose and speakers from multiple established organizations to understand how gun violence disproportionately impacts racial minorities.

You’ll have a chance to engage with our speakers through our Q&A session and learn
how to get involved on a local level!

____________________________________________________________

ABOUT March for Our Lives San Jose

March For Our Lives San José is a student-led, grassroots organization demanding action against gun violence. In our second year, we are continuing to demand change so that no person in this country has to fear for their lives in public spaces.

screenshot_2021-01-01_march_for_our_lives_webp__webp_image__675____377_pixels_.png
For more event information: https://www.marchforourlivessj.org/workshops

Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 1st, 2021 6:54 PM
