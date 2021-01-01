



Saturday, January 16th @ 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM PST



RSVP:



Join March for Our Lives San Jose and speakers from multiple established organizations to understand how gun violence disproportionately impacts racial minorities.



You’ll have a chance to engage with our speakers through our Q&A session and learn

how to get involved on a local level!



____________________________________________________________



ABOUT March for Our Lives San Jose



March For Our Lives San José is a student-led, grassroots organization demanding action against gun violence. In our second year, we are continuing to demand change so that no person in this country has to fear for their lives in public spaces.



