Redefining Safety Webinar
Saturday, January 16th @ 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM PST
RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScbbbsFulFqgSg__RqmGtWPlpBbpknWLAdXoARdAmWU9BSGvw/viewform
Join March for Our Lives San Jose and speakers from multiple established organizations to understand how gun violence disproportionately impacts racial minorities.
You’ll have a chance to engage with our speakers through our Q&A session and learn
how to get involved on a local level!
ABOUT March for Our Lives San Jose
March For Our Lives San José is a student-led, grassroots organization demanding action against gun violence. In our second year, we are continuing to demand change so that no person in this country has to fear for their lives in public spaces.
|Redefining Safety: How Gun Violence Disproportionately Impacts Racial Minorities
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday January 16
|Time
|1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|March for Our Lives San Jose
|Location Details
|Online Zoom Workshop
For more event information: https://www.marchforourlivessj.org/workshops
