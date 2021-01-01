From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Mineworkers Union of Namibia (NUN) Rossing Branch & The Struggle of Namibian Workers
Namibian labor lawyer Hewat Beukes who represents the the Miners Union of Namibia Rossing branch leaders talks about their case.
They have been terminated by the state owned China National Uranium Corporation Limited (CNUC) when they had refused to accept concessions including healthcare benefits and bribes. The nine leaders were terminated by the company in a union busting move.
He also talks about the history of the Namibian and South African working class and the role of international capital in Southern Africa. He also discusses the Namibian SWAPO government's proclamation that they are building "Socialism With Namibian Characteristics".
He reports that the Rossing miners have also linked up with the Namibian fisherman whose jobs were wiped out by SWAPO officials taking bribes to give contracts to an Iceland fishing company to take over fishing rights in Namibia.
Additional media:
Namibian Rössing Mine Workers Face Covid-19 & Attacks From State Owned China National Uranium Corporation Limited (CNUC)
https://youtu.be/pHsDDqy_WPU
WorkWeek On Namibia Rössing Miners Union Leaders George Martin & Johaness Hamutenya & China's Union Busting
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/12-31-20-namibia-rossing-miners-george-martin-johaness-hamutenya
Namibia Rössing, union in wage deadlock
https://www.namibian.com.na/198882/archive-read/Rössing-union-in-wage-deadlock
China and Namibia Rössing Workers on Collision Course
https://www.facebook.com/informantenam/posts/3090166147716991/
Namibia MUN claims China National Nuclear Corporation is falling short of its Rossing promises
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9nLuFIxwcIM&feature=emb_logo
https://www.nbc.na/news/mun-claims-china-national-nuclear-corporation-falling-short-its-rossing-promises.29304
Namibia Rössing uranium mine union members face dismissal by Chinese owners
https://www.namibian.com.na/203896/archive-read/Rössing-union-members-face-dismissal
Swapo, what is 'Socialism with a Namibian Character’?
https://www.namibian.com.na/183845/archive-read/Letter-of-the-Week--Swapo-what-is-Socialism-with-a-Namibian-Character
Namibia says China can buy Rio's uranium stake if it respects laws
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-rio-tinto-namibia-china/namibia-says-china-can-buy-rios-uranium-stake-if-it-respects-laws-idUSKCN1SZ0UR
Anatomy of a Bribe & Fish Rot Files
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FJ1TB0nwHs
Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
