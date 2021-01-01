top
The Mineworkers Union of Namibia (NUN) Rossing Branch & The Struggle of Namibian Workers
by Labor Video Project
Friday Jan 1st, 2021 5:25 PM
Namibian labor lawyer Hewat Beukes who represents the the Miners Union of Namibia Rossing branch leaders talks about their case.
sm_namibia_miners_union_rossing_branch_fired_members.jpg
original image (816x396)
Namibian labor lawyer Hewat Beukes who represents the the Miners Union of Namibia Rossing branch leaders talks about their case.
They have been terminated by the state owned China National Uranium Corporation Limited (CNUC) when they had refused to accept concessions including healthcare benefits and bribes. The nine leaders were terminated by the company in a union busting move.
He also talks about the history of the Namibian and South African working class and the role of international capital in Southern Africa. He also discusses the Namibian SWAPO government's proclamation that they are building "Socialism With Namibian Characteristics".
He reports that the Rossing miners have also linked up with the Namibian fisherman whose jobs were wiped out by SWAPO officials taking bribes to give contracts to an Iceland fishing company to take over fishing rights in Namibia.
Additional media:

Namibian Rössing Mine Workers Face Covid-19 & Attacks From State Owned China National Uranium Corporation Limited (CNUC)
https://youtu.be/pHsDDqy_WPU

WorkWeek On Namibia Rössing Miners Union Leaders George Martin & Johaness Hamutenya & China's Union Busting
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/12-31-20-namibia-rossing-miners-george-martin-johaness-hamutenya

Namibia Rössing, union in wage deadlock
https://www.namibian.com.na/198882/archive-read/Rössing-union-in-wage-deadlock

China and Namibia Rössing Workers on Collision Course
https://www.facebook.com/informantenam/posts/3090166147716991/

Namibia MUN claims China National Nuclear Corporation is falling short of its Rossing promises
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9nLuFIxwcIM&feature=emb_logo
https://www.nbc.na/news/mun-claims-china-national-nuclear-corporation-falling-short-its-rossing-promises.29304

Namibia Rössing uranium mine union members face dismissal by Chinese owners
https://www.namibian.com.na/203896/archive-read/Rössing-union-members-face-dismissal

Swapo, what is 'Socialism with a Namibian Character’?
https://www.namibian.com.na/183845/archive-read/Letter-of-the-Week--Swapo-what-is-Socialism-with-a-Namibian-Character

Namibia says China can buy Rio's uranium stake if it respects laws
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-rio-tinto-namibia-china/namibia-says-china-can-buy-rios-uranium-stake-if-it-respects-laws-idUSKCN1SZ0UR

Anatomy of a Bribe & Fish Rot Files
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FJ1TB0nwHs

Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/1LCD5ZuAgvc
§ China National Uranium Corporation Limited (CNUC) Union Busting In Namibia Mines
by Labor Video Project
Friday Jan 1st, 2021 5:25 PM
sm_corporate_governance_at_r__ssing_uranium___corruption.jpg
original image (1101x593)
The Namibian Rossing mine is owned by China National Uranium Corporation Limited (CNUC) and has been involved in a union busting campaign against the Rossing Branch union leadership. They have illegally terminated the union executive members and are fragrantly violating Namibian labor law.
https://youtu.be/1LCD5ZuAgvc
§Namibian Miners Face Attacks On Their Health & Safety and Their Jobs
by Labor Video Project
Friday Jan 1st, 2021 5:25 PM
sm_0000850942_resized_mininginnamibiarossing0120201022.jpg
original image (1022x575)
China National Uranium Corporation Limited (CNUC) is not only attacking the health and safety conditions of uranium miners but is also replacing them with Chinese workers under worse labor conditions that Namibian workers.
https://youtu.be/1LCD5ZuAgvc
§Mineworkers Union Of Namibia Rossing Branch Chair Johaness Hamutenya
by Labor Video Project
Friday Jan 1st, 2021 5:25 PM
namibiia_rossing_chair.jpg
Mineworkers Union Of Namibia Rossing Branch Chair Johaness Hamutenya was fired along with 8 other union leaders to decapitate the union. He reports that other industries in Namibia are being captured by Chinese state and private companies and they are illegally replacing Namibian workers and firing union activists.
https://youtu.be/1LCD5ZuAgvc
