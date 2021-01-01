From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

The Mineworkers Union of Namibia (NUN) Rossing Branch & The Struggle of Namibian Workers by Labor Video Project

Friday Jan 1st, 2021 5:25 PM Namibian labor lawyer Hewat Beukes who represents the the Miners Union of Namibia Rossing branch leaders talks about their case.

They have been terminated by the state owned China National Uranium Corporation Limited (CNUC) when they had refused to accept concessions including healthcare benefits and bribes. The nine leaders were terminated by the company in a union busting move.

He also talks about the history of the Namibian and South African working class and the role of international capital in Southern Africa. He also discusses the Namibian SWAPO government's proclamation that they are building "Socialism With Namibian Characteristics".

He reports that the Rossing miners have also linked up with the Namibian fisherman whose jobs were wiped out by SWAPO officials taking bribes to give contracts to an Iceland fishing company to take over fishing rights in Namibia.

Additional media:



Namibian Rössing Mine Workers Face Covid-19 & Attacks From State Owned China National Uranium Corporation Limited (CNUC)

https://youtu.be/pHsDDqy_WPU



WorkWeek On Namibia Rössing Miners Union Leaders George Martin & Johaness Hamutenya & China's Union Busting

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/12-31-20-namibia-rossing-miners-george-martin-johaness-hamutenya



Namibia Rössing, union in wage deadlock





China and Namibia Rössing Workers on Collision Course

https://www.facebook.com/informantenam/posts/3090166147716991/



Namibia MUN claims China National Nuclear Corporation is falling short of its Rossing promises

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9nLuFIxwcIM&feature=emb_logo

https://www.nbc.na/news/mun-claims-china-national-nuclear-corporation-falling-short-its-rossing-promises.29304



Namibia Rössing uranium mine union members face dismissal by Chinese owners





Swapo, what is 'Socialism with a Namibian Character’?

https://www.namibian.com.na/183845/archive-read/Letter-of-the-Week--Swapo-what-is-Socialism-with-a-Namibian-Character



Namibia says China can buy Rio's uranium stake if it respects laws

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-rio-tinto-namibia-china/namibia-says-china-can-buy-rios-uranium-stake-if-it-respects-laws-idUSKCN1SZ0UR



Anatomy of a Bribe & Fish Rot Files

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FJ1TB0nwHs



Labor Video Project

§ China National Uranium Corporation Limited (CNUC) Union Busting In Namibia Mines by Labor Video Project

Friday Jan 1st, 2021 5:25 PM The Namibian Rossing mine is owned by China National Uranium Corporation Limited (CNUC) and has been involved in a union busting campaign against the Rossing Branch union leadership. They have illegally terminated the union executive members and are fragrantly violating Namibian labor law. https://youtu.be/1LCD5ZuAgvc

§ Namibian Miners Face Attacks On Their Health & Safety and Their Jobs by Labor Video Project

Friday Jan 1st, 2021 5:25 PM China National Uranium Corporation Limited (CNUC) is not only attacking the health and safety conditions of uranium miners but is also replacing them with Chinese workers under worse labor conditions that Namibian workers. https://youtu.be/1LCD5ZuAgvc