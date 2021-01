Namibian labor lawyer Hewat Beukes who represents the the Miners Union of Namibia Rossing branch leaders talks about their case.

Namibian labor lawyer Hewat Beukes who represents the the Miners Union of Namibia Rossing branch leaders talks about their case.They have been terminated by the state owned China National Uranium Corporation Limited (CNUC) when they had refused to accept concessions including healthcare benefits and bribes. The nine leaders were terminated by the company in a union busting move.He also talks about the history of the Namibian and South African working class and the role of international capital in Southern Africa. He also discusses the Namibian SWAPO government's proclamation that they are building "Socialism With Namibian Characteristics".He reports that the Rossing miners have also linked up with the Namibian fisherman whose jobs were wiped out by SWAPO officials taking bribes to give contracts to an Iceland fishing company to take over fishing rights in Namibia.Additional media:Namibian Rössing Mine Workers Face Covid-19 & Attacks From State Owned China National Uranium Corporation Limited (CNUC)WorkWeek On Namibia Rössing Miners Union Leaders George Martin & Johaness Hamutenya & China's Union BustingNamibia Rössing, union in wage deadlock https://www.namibian.com.na/198882/archive-read/R össing-union-in-wage-deadlockChina and Namibia Rössing Workers on Collision CourseNamibia MUN claims China National Nuclear Corporation is falling short of its Rossing promisesNamibia Rössing uranium mine union members face dismissal by Chinese owners https://www.namibian.com.na/203896/archive-read/R össing-union-members-face-dismissalSwapo, what is 'Socialism with a Namibian Character’?Namibia says China can buy Rio's uranium stake if it respects lawsAnatomy of a Bribe & Fish Rot FilesLabor Video Project