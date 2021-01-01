

Revelations: Art from the African American South celebrates the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco's major acquisition from the Souls Grown Deep Foundation in Atlanta of 62 works by contemporary African American artists from the Southern United States. Join the SF Public Library online for a presentation on African American art by docent, Marsha Holm, from the de Young Museum.

Wednesday, 1/6/2021 @ 7:00 - 8:00 PM PT

SFPL Livestream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=70s48UmGNqA&feature=youtu.be

More info here: https://sfpl.org/events/2021/01/06/presentation-revelations-art-african-american-south

Docent Marsha Holm will be providing a visual presentation of "Revelations", a celebration of African American artists from the South, and will be discussing how despite being marginalized by the mainstream art community, these artists have created compelling works that highlight the persistent issues of gender, class and race.