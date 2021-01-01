Join the SF Public Library online for a presentation on African American art
by docent, Marsha Holm, from the de Young Museum.
Wednesday, 1/6/2021 @ 7:00 - 8:00 PM PT
SFPL Livestream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=70s48UmGNqA&feature=youtu.be
More info here: https://sfpl.org/events/2021/01/06/presentation-revelations-art-african-american-south
Docent Marsha Holm will be providing a visual presentation of "Revelations", a celebration
of African American artists from the South, and will be discussing how despite being marginalized by the mainstream art community, these artists have created compelling works that highlight the persistent issues of gender, class and race.
Revelations: Art from the African American South celebrates the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco's major acquisition from the Souls Grown Deep Foundation in Atlanta of 62 works by contemporary African American artists from the Southern United States.
|Revelations: Art from the African American South
|Date
|Wednesday January 06
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|SF Public Library & de Young Museum SF
|Location Details
|Online via livestream
|
Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 1st, 2021 9:55 AM
