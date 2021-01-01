top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 1/ 6/2021
Revelations: Art from the African American South
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday January 06
Time 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorSF Public Library & de Young Museum SF
Location Details
Online via livestream
Join the SF Public Library online for a presentation on African American art
by docent, Marsha Holm, from the de Young Museum.

Wednesday, 1/6/2021 @ 7:00 - 8:00 PM PT

SFPL Livestream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=70s48UmGNqA&feature=youtu.be

More info here: https://sfpl.org/events/2021/01/06/presentation-revelations-art-african-american-south

Docent Marsha Holm will be providing a visual presentation of "Revelations", a celebration
of African American artists from the South, and will be discussing how despite being marginalized by the mainstream art community, these artists have created compelling works that highlight the persistent issues of gender, class and race.

Revelations: Art from the African American South celebrates the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco's major acquisition from the Souls Grown Deep Foundation in Atlanta of 62 works by contemporary African American artists from the Southern United States.
sm_screenshot_2021-01-01_presentation_revelations_art_from_the_african_american_south_san_francisco_public_library.jpg
original image (931x737)
Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 1st, 2021 9:55 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 152.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code