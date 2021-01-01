top
The Cost of Racism for Everyone: Conversation w/ Racial Justice Advocate, Heather McGhee
Date Thursday January 14
Time 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorHoly Names University in Oakland
Location Details
Online event (FREE)
The Cost of Racism for Everyone: Conversation w/ Racial Justice Advocate, Heather McGhee

MODERATOR: Sheila Smith McKoy, HNU's Provost and VP for Academic Affairs

WHEN: Thu, January 14, 2021 @ 4:00 PM – 5:15 PM PST

RSVP (Free): https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-cost-of-racism-for-everyone-a-conversation-with-heather-mcghee-tickets-133795336453


Join Heather McGhee for a conversation about the topic of her upcoming book,
"The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together".

Heather McGhee’s specialty is the American economy—and the mystery of why it so often fails the American public. From the financial crisis to rising student debt to collapsing public infrastructure, she found a common root problem: racism.

But not just in the most obvious indignities for people of color. Racism has costs for white people, too. It is the common denominator of our most vexing public problems, the core dysfunction of our democracy and constitutive of the spiritual and moral crises that grip us all.

But how did this happen? And is there a way out?

This event is part of Holy Names University's "Soaring Toward Justice" speaker series, designed to encourage conversations about anti-racist action, diversity, and restorative justice with the goal of building campus and community stakeholder coalitions to actively co-create an anti-racist society.


ABOUT: Heather McGhee

Heather McGhee holds a B.A. in American Studies from Yale University and a J.D. from the University of Californiaat Berkeley School of Law. McGhee is a the chair of the board of Color of Change, the nation’s largest online racial justice organization.
