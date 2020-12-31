2020 California State Capitol - Racism in the Farm to Fork Capitol blackagriculture [at] yahoo.com)

Thursday Dec 31st, 2020 5:36 AM by Khubaka, Michael Harris

Our 22nd Annual, 2020 California State Capitol Kwanzaa continues a special tradition in the seat of authority of our Great State of California, Farm to Fork Capitol of America, where "Racism" is officially a Public Health Crisis throughout the Capitol Region.

Globally, our "California Grown" Holiday tradition, "Matunda Ya Kwanzaa" is poised to help expand Trade and Commerce in the midst of global pandemic.



Matunda Ya Kwanza, which means, 'first fruits of the harvest" is our "California Grown" global Pan African Agriculture based uniquely American Holiday, first established by Dr. Maulana Karenga in the aftermath of the Watts Riots in Los Angeles, California, 1966 during the US Civil Rights Movement.



Kwanzaa encourages and supports basic consideration of a renaissance of Pan African Culture utilizing the harvest festival, consistent throughout the Pan African Diaspora.



2020 California State Capitol Kwanzaa Objectives:

To help promote connecting Urban Agriculture throughout California with Family Farmers throughout the Pan African Diaspora.



To support greater acknowledgement of the origins of our California Pan African Heritage.



The 7 principles of Kwanzaa are:



1. Umoja - Unity

2. Kujichguilia - Self-determination

3. Ujima - Collective work and responsibility

4. Ujamaa - cooperative economics

5. Nia - purpose

6. Kuumba - creativity

7. Imani - faith



Our ongoing year round education and advocacy efforts utilizing our California State Capitol community expands new opportunities to build Kwanza365 as a tool for expanding California Pan African Trade and Commerce leading a unsurpassed new path toward expanding cooperative economic development.





