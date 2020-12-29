Working on a History of Protest Power Around Shelter and Sweeps in Santa Cruz rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)

Tuesday Dec 29th, 2020 6:54 PM by Robert Norse

In light of the current community support for the San Lorenzo Survival Campers, I thought it might be helpful to post a partial history of the changes and services created by protest and direct action in the past. I distributed this flyer at the Park today. If Chief Mills word is to be believed, the protests Monday have already extended the Final Sweep "Solution" deadline to late January.

A work in progress