From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons
Working on a History of Protest Power Around Shelter and Sweeps in Santa Cruz
In light of the current community support for the San Lorenzo Survival Campers, I thought it might be helpful to post a partial history of the changes and services created by protest and direct action in the past. I distributed this flyer at the Park today. If Chief Mills word is to be believed, the protests Monday have already extended the Final Sweep "Solution" deadline to late January.
A work in progress
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network