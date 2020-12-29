From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Unreported COVID-19 Outbreak at Santa Rita Jail: 200+ Cases
COVID-19 Outbreak happening Right Now in Santa Rita - Unreported, 200+ cases & Jail refuses to uphold safety policies
Multiple sources in the Santa Rita Penitentiary are reporting that there is an unreported outbreak of COVID-19 taking place in the facility. Estimates of up over 150 cases at the women's jail have been reported, as well as ~50 at the men's jail in Pod 31, 34 & 35.
This is particularly concerning in light of the recent news (published by the Davis Vanguard) that "Santa Rita Jail Refuses to Discipline Staff for Not Enforcing Social Distancing, Mask-Wearing" after an outbreak of 15 cases began at the End of November:
https://www.davisvanguard.org/2020/12/santa-rita-jail-refuses-to-discipline-staff-for-not-enforcing-social-distancing-mask-wearing/
This is especially concerning as there are inmates in these prison in old enough to be at higher risk of severe complications, but this is being ignored as a factor by both the jail and court system. Furthermore the population is growing increasingly crowded with the suspension of constitutional "speedy trial" guarantees.
Sources inside have confirmed that the Jail is still not following social distancing protocols and possibly other safety requirements in the midst of this ongoing outbreak.
CONTACT DRIVE:
News Organizations (among others):
A. Kron4:
breakingnews [at] kron4.com
kron4.com/report-it
B. KTVU:
(510) 874-0242
newstips [at] foxtv.com
C. KPFA:
510-848-6767
comments [at] kpfa.org
D. Berkeleyside:
https://www.berkeleyside.com/tips
E. SF Chronicle:
metro [at] sfchronicle.com,
(415) 777-7102
