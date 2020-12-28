top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Education & Student Activism | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 2/ 3/2021
We Want to Do More than Just Survive
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday February 03
Time 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorOtter Cross Cultural Center, CSUMB
Location Details
Online Event:
https://csumb.edu/osu/we-want-do-more-just-survive
Dr. Bettina Love, author of "We Want to Do More than Just Survive," will give a keynote with Q&A to follow regarding educational justice inspired by the rebellious spirit and methods of abolitionists.


About Dr. Love

Dr. Bettina L. Love is an award-winning author and Athletic Association Endowed Professor at the University of Georgia. She is one of the field’s most esteemed educational researchers in the areas of how anti-blackness operates in schools, Hip Hop education, and urban education. Her work is also concerned with how teachers and schools working with parents and communities can build communal, civically engaged schools rooted in intersectional social justice for the goal of equitable classrooms.

For her work in the field, in 2016, Dr. Love was named the Nasir Jones Hiphop Fellow at the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University. She is also the creator of the Hip Hop civics curriculum GET FREE. In April of 2017, Dr. Love participated in a one-on-one public lecture with bell hooks focused on the liberatory education practices of Black and Brown children. In 2018, Georgia’s House of Representatives presented Dr. Love with a resolution for her impact on the field of education.

Dr. Love is a sought-after public speaker on a range of topics, including: antiblackness in schools, Hip Hop education, Black girlhood, queer youth, Hip Hop feminism, art-based education to foster youth civic engagement, and issues of diversity and inclusion. In 2014, she was invited to the White House Research Conference on Girls to discuss her work focused on the lives of Black girls. In addition, she is the inaugural recipient of the Michael F. Adams award (2014) from the University of Georgia. She has also provided commentary for various news outlets including NPR, The Guardian, and the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

She is the author of the books We Want To Do More Than Survive: Abolitionist Teaching and the Pursuit of Educational Freedom and Hip Hop’s Li’l Sistas Speak: Negotiating Hip Hop Identities and Politics in the New South. Her work has appeared in numerous books and journals, including the English Journal, Urban Education, The Urban Review, and Journal of LGBT Youth. In 2017, Dr. Love edited a special issue of the Journal of Lesbian Studies focused on the identities, gender performances, and pedagogical practices of Black and Brown lesbian educators.
sm_dr_bettina_love_author_of_we_want_to_do_more_than_just_survive.jpg
original image (1360x2048)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4003459142...

Added to the calendar on Monday Dec 28th, 2020 4:01 PM
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
