Conversation w/ UFW civil rights leader, Dolores Huerta, and playwright, Luis Valdez, on the history, land and people of Santa Clara Valley and greater California
HOSTS: Peninsula Open Space Trust and our partners the Dolores Huerta Foundation,
Puente, and Latino Outdoors
January 26, 2021 @ 7 PM PT
Info & RSVP: https://openspacetrust.org/wsls-dolores-huerta/
Join POST for a special talk with UFW civil rights leader, Dolores Huerta, and playwright, Luis Valdez, who will reflect on their long history in the Santa Clara Valley, their work in the struggles for social and environmental justice, and their perspectives on relationships between history, land and people in California.
The conversation with American civil rights leader and United Farmworkers cofounder Dolores Huerta, and founder of El Teatro Campesino and renowned American playwright, Luis Valdez, will be moderated by Jose Gonzalez, Founder of Latino Outdoors.
ABOUT: Peninsula Open Space Trust
POST protects open space on the Peninsula and in the South Bay for the benefit of all. POST is creating a network of protected lands where people and nature connect and thrive. These lands are preserved forever so present and future generations benefit from the careful balance of rural and urban landscapes that makes our region extraordinary.
______________________________________________________________
Below: Pin from the UFW boycott and strike of grape growers in Delano, California, from 1965 to 1970
