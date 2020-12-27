top
protest cheer
Dolores Huerta & Luis Valdez on the Farm Worker Rights History of Santa Clara Valley
Date Tuesday January 26
Time 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorPeninsula Open Space Trust & partners
Location Details
Online event
Conversation w/ UFW civil rights leader, Dolores Huerta, and playwright, Luis Valdez, on the history, land and people of Santa Clara Valley and greater California

HOSTS: Peninsula Open Space Trust and our partners the Dolores Huerta Foundation,
Puente, and Latino Outdoors

January 26, 2021 @ 7 PM PT

Info & RSVP: https://openspacetrust.org/wsls-dolores-huerta/

Join POST for a special talk with UFW civil rights leader, Dolores Huerta, and playwright, Luis Valdez, who will reflect on their long history in the Santa Clara Valley, their work in the struggles for social and environmental justice, and their perspectives on relationships between history, land and people in California.

The conversation with American civil rights leader and United Farmworkers cofounder Dolores Huerta, and founder of El Teatro Campesino and renowned American playwright, Luis Valdez, will be moderated by Jose Gonzalez, Founder of Latino Outdoors.


ABOUT: Peninsula Open Space Trust

POST protects open space on the Peninsula and in the South Bay for the benefit of all. POST is creating a network of protected lands where people and nature connect and thrive. These lands are preserved forever so present and future generations benefit from the careful balance of rural and urban landscapes that makes our region extraordinary.
______________________________________________________________

Below: Pin from the UFW boycott and strike of grape growers in Delano, California, from 1965 to 1970
screenshot_2020-12-27_essential_and_expendable_the_rise_of_agricultural_labor_and_the_united_farm_workers.png
Added to the calendar on Sunday Dec 27th, 2020 2:53 PM
