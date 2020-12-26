Panel Discussion on the development, safety, efficacy and dispelling the fear & skepticism
of the COVID-19 vaccination in the African American Community.
When: Dec 29, 2020 4 PM PT (7 PM ET)
Where: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMscO6vrTgiGN3oq1hNaYFd2WDs5snaQTjw
COVID-19 Vaccine & the Black Community: Safety, Efficacy & Dispelling Fear
