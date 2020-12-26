top
Related Categories: California | Arts + Action | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 12/26/2020
"Hip Hop Helps" Benefit Concert for Homelessness Funds w/ CA Poor People's Campaign
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday December 26
Time 6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorCalifornia Poor People's Campaign
Emailelizabeth.jolene.kim [at] gmail.com.
Location Details
Online via livestream: https://www.wirelounge.com/hip-hop-helps
Hip Hop Helps is producing a Web-a-thon for the California Poor People's Campaign
to raise funds for helping the homeless this winter. The benefit concert will livestream
on Saturday, December 26, 2020 @ 6 PM PT at https://www.wirelounge.com/hip-hop-helps

The benefit concert will feature statewide hip hop talent including artists such as Young Hump of Digital Underground, Mentes Diferentes, Mahtie Bush and others; the concert organizers hope to raise $10,000 for the homeless.

For more info contact: Elizabeth Kim for Organized Voices at:
elizabeth.jolene.kim [at] gmail.com.

DONATE HERE: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?token=FAWus-9ztbZgG7yDtBLODPVr1zfxS5yGyAvWxIImpB1oIz46E0YibZVSxjIkneBP-OYDpDCVAhAop9g8
Added to the calendar on Saturday Dec 26th, 2020 10:52 AM
by California Poor People's Campaign
Saturday Dec 26th, 2020 10:52 AM
