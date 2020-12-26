Hip Hop Helps is producing a Web-a-thon for the California Poor People's Campaign
to raise funds for helping the homeless this winter. The benefit concert will livestream
on Saturday, December 26, 2020 @ 6 PM PT at https://www.wirelounge.com/hip-hop-helps
The benefit concert will feature statewide hip hop talent including artists such as Young Hump of Digital Underground, Mentes Diferentes, Mahtie Bush and others; the concert organizers hope to raise $10,000 for the homeless.
For more info contact: Elizabeth Kim for Organized Voices at:
elizabeth.jolene.kim [at] gmail.com.
DONATE HERE: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?token=FAWus-9ztbZgG7yDtBLODPVr1zfxS5yGyAvWxIImpB1oIz46E0YibZVSxjIkneBP-OYDpDCVAhAop9g8
