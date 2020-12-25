top
Related Categories: U.S. | Police State & Prisons
Mumia Wins Hearing in State Court on PCRA appeals
by Free Mumia
Friday Dec 25th, 2020 9:40 AM
Mumia Abu-Jamal, former president of the Black Journalists Association, framed and illegally convicted for a 1981 murder of a cop, by Democratic District Attorney of Philadelphia, Ed Rendell, has defeated the Fraternal Order of Police's King's Bench petition to remove the current DA Larry Krasner and now may proceed to the superior court to challenge the rejection of the Post Conviction Relief Act (PCRA) findings by appellate courts. For all the twists and turns of American "democracy," see https://www.counterpunch.org/2020/12/25/mumia-gets-a-new-chance-to-challenge-his-murder-conviction/
Mumia Abu-Jamal, former president of the Black Journalists Association, framed and illegally convicted for a 1981 murder of a cop, by Democratic District Attorney of Philadelphia, Ed Rendell, has defeated the Fraternal Order of Police's King's Bench petition to remove the current DA Larry Krasner and now may proceed to the superior court to challenge the rejection of the Post Conviction Relief Act (PCRA) findings by appellate courts. For all the twists and turns of American "democracy," see https://www.counterpunch.org/2020/12/25/mumia-gets-a-new-chance-to-challenge-his-murder-conviction/

The above cited article, "Mumia Gets a New Chance to Challenge His Murder Conviction" by Dave Lindorff, also lists the former district attorneys, all Democrats, who failed to push forward to release Mumia immediately:

"So too will the long-delayed evidentiary hearing into the contents of those six boxes of prosecutorial documents relating to the case — documents that prior DAs from Ed Rendell through Ron Castille, Lynn Abraham, Seth Williams to Kelly Hodge had illegally kept undeclared and hidden away from Abu-Jamal and his lawyers for four decades."

Ed Rendell, the original prosecuting district attorney, has been Chair of the National Democratic Party Committee, Governor of Pennsylvania and Mayor of Philadelphia. Pennsylvania now has a Democratic governor, Tom Wolf, who could free Mumia right now on the basis of his medical problems and/or the glaring evidence that Mumia did not kill anyone on December 9, 1981.

Anytime there is the slightest mention of American "democracy" by Democrats or Republicans, remind them of the frame-ups of Mumia Abu-Jamal, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg and Morton Sobell, and thousands of other people, by this fascist country, frame-ups perpetrated by Democrats and Republicans together.
