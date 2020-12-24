top
S.F. - The Path Towards a Just Transition and Clean Economy
Date Sunday January 03
Time 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorUnitarian Universalists Forum
Location Details
Zoom meeting of the Unitarian Universalists of S.F. Forum
How can we be part of the urgent need for a just transformation of our energy system?
This is an opportunity to learn and ask questions about the climate crisis and discuss available global and local solutions. (It's more than just the science.) We'll offer an update on what's happening in San Francisco and California and discuss what we all can do to help eliminate the problem of greenhouse gas emissions.

Helena Birecki and Paul Wermer will present information and lead a discussion about San Francisco's transition from fossil fuel to renewable energy in homes, offices and other buildings, and the challenges posed by climate justice needs. There will be discussion about how all of us can be part of bringing about moving the City towards a clean energy future.

Forum UU is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Converting From Gas To Electric
Time: Jan 3, 2021 12:30 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/93231236053?pwd=d0hQYVgvcE5lUWNPNnFiVUdtSjhjQT09

Meeting ID: 932 3123 6053
Passcode: 827932
One tap mobile
+16699006833,,93231236053#,,,,*827932# US (San Jose)
+13462487799,,93231236053#,,,,*827932# US (Houston)

Dial by your location
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington D.C)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
Meeting ID: 932 3123 6053
Passcode: 827932
Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/aedC27FjUo
