

This is an opportunity to learn and ask questions about the climate crisis and discuss available global and local solutions. (It's more than just the science.) We'll offer an update on what's happening in San Francisco and California and discuss what we all can do to help eliminate the problem of greenhouse gas emissions.



Helena Birecki and Paul Wermer will present information and lead a discussion about San Francisco's transition from fossil fuel to renewable energy in homes, offices and other buildings, and the challenges posed by climate justice needs. There will be discussion about how all of us can be part of bringing about moving the City towards a clean energy future.



Topic: Converting From Gas To Electric

Time: Jan 3, 2021 12:30 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)



